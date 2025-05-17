OKC Comets Game Notes - May 17, 2025

May 17, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (27-16) at Round Rock Express (20-23)

Game #44 of 150/First Half #44 of 75/Road #20 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Sean Linan (NR, -.--) vs. RR-RHP Cory Abbott (0-1, 6.75)

Saturday, May 17, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try for their first back-to-back wins since May 7-8 when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The six-game series is tied, 2-2, and the Comets are 3-4 over their last seven games and 5-7 over the last 12 games following an 11-2 stretch.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the top of the third inning highlighted by a grand slam from Nick Senzel, leading to an 8-2 win over the Round Rock Express Friday night at Dell Diamond. OKC took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sac fly by Steward Berroa before a two-run double by Marcus Smith gave the Express the lead in the second inning. The Comets erupted for six runs in the third inning. Hunter Feduccia tied the game with a RBI single before Senzel belted the team's first grand slam of the season. On the very next pitch, Justin Dean went deep to make it 7-2. The Comets scored again in the fifth inning when Senzel picked up his fifth RBI of the night with a single. After a 45-minute weather delay in the middle the fifth inning, neither team scored following the resumption of play.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Sean Linan makes his Triple-A debut and first appearance above High-A tonight in Round Rock as he makes a spot start for the Comets...Linan made six appearances (five starts) with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga this season, going 2-1 with a 1.21 ERA over 29.2 innings with 50 strikeouts against 10 walks, posting a 0.84 WHIP and .147 opponent batting average. He recorded 10 or more strikeouts in three outings so far this season, including 11 K's twice...The 20-year-old moved up to High-A Great Lakes for a May 11 start at Dayton, pitching 4.0 scoreless innings and allowing two hits and one walk with three strikeouts...He was named the California League Pitcher of the Month for April 2025, racking up 45 K's against six walks over five games (four starts) with a 1.40 ERA and 0.72 WHIP...Linan currently leads all Dodgers minor league pitchers with a 1.07 ERA and 0.83 WHIP. He ranks second with 53 strikeouts and a .147 BAA...He split the 2024 season between the Rookie-level ACL Dodgers (six games) and Rancho Cucamonga (13 games)...He was signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers Jan. 15, 2022 at 17 years old out of Cartagena, Colombia.

Against the Express: 2025: 6-4 2024: 15-12 All-time: 197-155 At RR: 108-78 The Comets make their second trip of 2025 to Dell Diamond after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series this spring, OKC opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Senzational: Nick Senzel hit the Comets' first grand slam of the season in the third inning last night as he homered in a second straight game. He finished 2-for-4 with a season-high five RBI to become the third Comet this season with five or more RBI in a game. He also tied his overall career high for RBI, initially set April 28, 2024 with the Washington Nationals against the Miami Marlins and hit the first grand slam of his professional career...The last time Senzel hit home runs in back-to-back games was April 27-28, 2024 while with the Washington Nationals when he hit four home runs over a three-game span.

Dinger Details: Oklahoma City hit two home runs last night, including the team's first grand slam since Aug. 14, 2024 when Kody Hoese connected on one in Las Vegas. OKC hit seven grand slams last season...Last night's grand slam marked the latest into a season Oklahoma City hit its first grand slam since 2021 when OKC's first of that season came May 30 in El Paso...The Comets have now hit five home runs over the last two games and have seven homers over the last four games this week in Round Rock. The Comets have hit 25 homers in their 10 games at Dell Diamond this season...The recent boost in homers follows a stretch in which Oklahoma City was held without a homer in six of the previous eight games after the Comets hit 41 homers through their first 32 games of 2025 - tied for most in the league with Reno...Justin Dean and Nick Senzel homered on consecutive pitches in the third inning, giving the Comets their fourth back-to-back homers of the season and second of the series, as Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward went back-to-back on Tuesday...On the other hand, the Comets held the Express without a home run last night after allowing eight homers over the previous four games with at least one allowed in a season-high four straight games for the third time this season - also April 25-30 (6 HR) and April 6-10 (4 HR).

Dean's List: Justin Dean homered for a second straight game last night and finished with his third multi-hit outing in his last five games with an at-bat, going 2-for-4 with a homer and double Friday. During his current five-game hitting streak, Dean is 8-for-17 with a double, triple and two home runs...Dean has also hit safely in nine of his last 10 games with an at-bat, going 12-for-33 (.364) with five extra-base hits...This is the first time Dean has gone deep in back-to-back games since July 27 and July 29, 2021 at Pensacola while with Double-A Mississippi. With three homers this season, Dean has matched his total from all of 2024, spanning 117 games and 452 plate appearances between Double-A Mississippi and Triple-A Gwinnett in the Braves organization.

The Flying Comets: OKC recorded three stolen bases last night after being held to three steals over the previous eight games combined. It was the team's 10th game of the season with at least three steals...Esteury Ruiz picked up his league-leading 21st stolen base of the season and Steward Berroa stole two bases Friday...The Comets pace the PCL with 64 stolen bases this season. Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...OKC finished the 2024 season with 145 steals for the team's most during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015), but OKC also finished with 62 stolen bases or less in three of the last six seasons, which the Comets have already surpassed through 43 games of 2025.

That's Offensive: The Comets scored eight runs last night for the second time in the series. Six of OKC's runs scored in the third inning last night, marking the second time this series the Comets scored six runs in one inning, also doing so Tuesday...The Comets have now scored five runs or more in seven of their first 10 games of the season at Dell Diamond...However, last night was just the third time in OKC's last seven games overall and fifth time in the last 12 games the Comets scored more than three runs. Since May 3, the Comets' 48 runs scored are second fewest in the league behind Sacramento, while the team's .226 AVG and 89 hits are fewest in the league during that span.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-5 with a triple in Friday night's game, marking his third multi-hit game in his last four games overall (7x18)...Ward leads OKC with 51 hits, nine home runs and 32 runs scored through 41 games and ranks second on the team with 28 RBI...He is currently tied for the PCL lead in hits while run total and 87 total bases rank fourth in the league, as does his .951 OPS, while his nine homers are tied for fourth...This season Ward has set OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998) career home run record (63), and he is now six RBI away from tying the career RBI record.

Bullish: During a bullpen game last night, five Comets pitchers combined to hold the Express to two runs and seven hits - their lowest totals of the current series. It also snapped a streak of four straight games allowing at least five runs, which tied a season high...Sam Carlson, Ryan Sublette, Jose Hernandez, and Julian Fernández covered the final seven frames, allowing four hits and four walks, while striking out 12 Round Rock hitters...The OKC pitching staff notched a total of 14 strikeouts for the team's second-highest strikeout total of the season and most since March 29 at Sugar Land (15).

Weather or Not: Before the bottom of the fifth inning began last night, the game entered a 45-minute weather delay - the first mid-game delay for the Comets this season.







