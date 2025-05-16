OKC Comets Game Notes - May 16, 2025

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (26-16) at Round Rock Express (20-22)

Game #43 of 150/First Half #43 of 75/Road #19 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Noah Davis (2-0, 3.38) vs. RR-RHP Dane Dunning (1-0, 7.48)

Friday, May 16, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:15 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets look to rebound from back-to-back losses and avoid matching their longest losing streak of the season when they continue their road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:15 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Express lead the series, 2-1, and OKC is now 12-6 on the road overall this season, with four of those losses coming in Round Rock (5-4).

Last Game: The Round Rock Express scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-5, Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets trailed, 4-0, entering the sixth inning before scoring the game's next five runs. Justin Dean and Michael Chavis both homered in the sixth inning to total three runs and cut the Express lead to 4-3. Nick Senzel led off the seventh inning with another homer to even the score. The Comets went ahead on an error in the top of the 10th inning. Round Rock then took advantage of defensive miscues by the Comets to win. The Express scored the tying run on a throwing error with one out and later won the game on a two-out single by Alex De Goti off the glove of second baseman Austin Gauthier.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Noah Davis (2-0) is slated to open tonight's game and make his second start and 10th appearance of 2025 with OKC...He most recently pitched May 11 against Albuquerque with 2.1 innings to match his longest outing of the season. He retired all seven batters he faced...Over a combined 13.1 innings with the Comets, Davis has 16 strikeouts against six walks, owns a 0.98 WHIP and .152 opponent batting average. In his last four games with the Comets, Davis has pitched 7.2 innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run...Davis has also made three relief appearances with the Los Angeles Dodgers, going 0-1 with four runs allowed (three earned) over 2.2 IP. He was last optioned to OKC April 29...Davis was acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers from Boston March 27 in exchange for cash considerations, added to the Dodgers' 40-man roster and optioned to OKC...He split the 2024 season between Colorado and Triple-A Albuquerque, making 18 appearances for the Rockies (0-4, 7.71 ERA) and 19 appearances (eight starts) with the Isotopes (2-3, 5.77 ERA) before signing as a minor league free agent with Boston in December 2024...He made his Major League debut with Colorado Oct. 5, 2022 and was originally selected by Cincinnati in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara.

Against the Express: 2025: 5-4 2024: 15-12 All-time: 196-155 At RR: 107-78 The Comets make their second trip of 2025 to Dell Diamond after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series this spring, OKC opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Stuck in a Rut: For the first time this season, the Comets have lost consecutive road games and are now 1-3 in their last four games overall, 2-4 in their last six games and 4-7 in their last 11 games following an 11-2 stretch April 18-May 2...After back-to-back losses the last two nights, OKC will try to avoid matching the team's longest losing streak of the season at three games (May 3-6 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark). OKC has not lost three consecutive road games since Aug. 1-3, 2024 in El Paso and has not lost three consecutive games against the same opponent this season.

Down to the Wire: Thursday marked the 14th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat for the Comets as Oklahoma City fell to 2-2 in extra innings and to 2-5 in games tied after eight innings...The Comets suffered their third walk-off loss of 2025 last night, including their second walk-off loss of the season at Dell Diamond (April 11 - 2-1 in 11 innings). It was also the fifth last at-bat win by an opponent this season...Out of the Comets' last seven losses, they have led in the eighth inning or later in four of them.

Close Calls: Last night was the sixth time in the last 10 games and the ninth time in the last 17 games that the Comets played in a game decided by one run. Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 18 one-run games through 42 games this season and the Comets are now 12-6 in those close games. No other PCL team has played more than 14 one-run games or has more than eight wins in one-run games this season...OKC is 6-3 in its last nine one-run games.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland hit two more doubles last night, giving him four in the last three games. He leads OKC and ranks second in the PCL with 16 doubles this season - one behind league leader Yonathan Perlaza's 17 doubles (El Paso)...Freeland hit 12 doubles through his first 23 games of 2025 before a 15-game drought without a double. He has now hit at least one double in each of the last three games in Round Rock and four total...Freeland leads the Comets with 29 RBI, 26 walks and 41 games played in addition to doubles. He ranks second on the team with 45 hits and 25 runs scored...His 19 extra-base hits are tied fifth-most in the PCL, while his 29 RBI and 26 walks are both tied for seventh-most in the league...In nine games in Round Rock, Freeland is 16-for-39 (.410) with nine XBH.

That's Offensive: The Comets scored five runs last night and have now scored five or more runs in two of the last three games. They have also scored five runs or more in six of their first nine games of the season at Dell Diamond...Five of OKC's six hits Thursday went for extra bases and OKC has racked up five or more extra-base hits in six of its nine games in Round Rock to start 2025...However, last night was just the second time in OKC's last six games overall and fourth time in the last 11 games the Comets scored more than three runs in a game. Since May 3, the Comets' 40 runs scored are tied with Sacramento for fewest in the league, while the team's .226 AVG is lowest and their 81 hits are third-fewest in the league during the 11-game span. Albuquerque and Salt Lake have fewer hits since May 3, but have also played one less game than OKC. The team's .370 SLG and .694 OPS are both second-worst...Over the last two nights, OKC has scored five runs on 10 hits, with four runs over 18 non-extra innings. As a team they have batted .156 (10x64), with just six plate appearances with a runner in a scoring position (1x5, BB). Round Rock pitchers have faced the minimum in 11 of the 19 innings and the Comets have sent five batters to the plate in an inning just twice in that span...Going back to Tuesday's game, the Comets have scored in just two of the last 23 standard innings (four runs).

Cheers for Chavis: Michael Chavis went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Thursday and is now 12-for-36 (.333) with six extra-base hits over his last nine games...Five of his seven home runs this season have been hit at Dell Diamond...Chavis is tied for sixth in the PCL with 18 extra-base hits and ranks seventh with a .550 SLG.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit three home runs last night after being held without a homer in seven of their previous 10 games. The Comets hit 41 home runs through the first 32 games of the season - tied for most in the league with Reno. However, OKC has been limited to 10 home runs over the last 11 games and five of those homers have come in the last three games at Dell Diamond...On the other hand, the Comets allowed another homer last night and have now allowed eight home runs over the last four games with at least one allowed in a season-high four straight games for the third time this season - also April 25-30 (6 HR) and April 6-10 (4 HR)...The eight homers allowed over the last four games are the most allowed by OKC over a four-game span since June 30-July 3, 2024 (9 HR).

Around the Horn: Justin Dean connected on his second homer of the season Thursday, and over his last four starts, is 6-for-13...After not committing an error in five straight games and just one over the previous eight games, the Comets were charged with two errors last night, including one in the decisive 10th inning. Yesterday snapped a streak of seven straight games with at least one double play.







