Tacoma Drops Back-And-Forth Battle in 5-4 Walk-Off Loss to Isotopes

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-25) fell in walk-off fashion in 5-4 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (17-24) on Thursday night at Isotopes Park. Despite the loss, Tacoma still holds the series edge, 2-1.

Cole Young ignited the scoring early in the top of the first inning with his third home run of the season. The solo homer with one out came off the lefty in Mason Albright and traveled 441 feet out to center field at 106.3mph off the bat.

The scoring continued in the top of the third inning to extend a 2-0 lead. Young led off with a single to record his second hit of the night before coming in to score on a single from Dominic Canzone which also marked his second hit of the evening. Canzone attempted to stretch a double but was out on the throw at second.

The Isotopes countered and took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the inning. Ronaiker Palma worked a lead off walk before Julio Carreras hit a ground-rule double out to left-center field. With two in scoring position, Ezequiel Tovar scored Palma on a sacrifice fly to right field to put Albuquerque on the board. Ryan Ritter hit a double to center field to score Carreras and tie the game at two. Sam Hilliard followed with a single to left field to drive in Ritter and give the Isotopes their first lead.

Tacoma tied the game in the top of the fifth inning at three apiece. Lopez hit an infield single followed by a double from Samad Taylor (6). Young reached on a fielder's choice to keep two in scoring position before Harry Ford delivered with an RBI groundout to score Lopez and tie it at three.

The scoring resumed in the top of the seventh when Tacoma retook the lead. Lopez laced a double (2) to left field to set the stage for an RBI single from Taylor to give the Rainiers a 4-3 advantage.

Albuquerque tied the game again at four in the bottom of the seventh inning. Julio Carreras led off with a walk before swiping second base. Tovar worked a walk to follow before both base runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Ritter. Hilliard hit a sacrifice fly to left field to score Carreras and knot it up at four.

The scoring went silent in the eighth inning on both sides before Tacoma was set down in order by Antoine Kelly in the top of the ninth with three ground outs to third. In the bottom of the ninth, Tovar notched his second double of the day with one out and was replaced with the pinch-runner, Trevor Boone. Ritter delivered a walk-off double to left field to score Boone and Albuquerque took game three, 5-4.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford's 23-game on-base streak came to an end tonight...across the 23 games, Ford hit .313 with five doubles, two home runs, while notching 10 RBI and recording 20 walks...Ford's OBP in that span was .452. Dominic Canzone extended a 14-game hitting streak after a single in his first at-bat...Canzone has recorded a .375 average with five doubles, seven homers, and 21 RBI in that stretch while recording a .407 OBP and .839 SLG. Cole Young extended an 11-game on-base streak with another multi-hit performance tonight...across the 11-game stretch he is hitting .425 with four doubles, one triple, and eight RBI...all three of his homers this season have come in his last 11 games...Young has recorded a .521 OBP in that span.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.