Mederos' Masterpiece Snaps Seven-Game Skid in Season's First Shutout

May 16, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Salt Lake snapped its seven game losing streak on Thursday night with their first shutout of the season behind Victor Mederos' masterful pitching performance and timely two-out hitting.

Salt Lake Bees 6, Sacramento River Cats 0

WP: Victor Mederos (2 - 1)

LP: Carson Seymour (1 - 5)

Game Summary

Salt Lake and Sacramento each put a runner on base in the first inning but failed to bring them home. The Bees missed another scoring opportunity in the second, leaving runners on second and third with nobody out and failing to score.

Salt Lake stranded two more in the third before finally breaking through in the fourth, scoring first for the first time since Wednesday, May 7, against Sugar Land.

Chad Stevens sparked the rally with his second single of the night, setting up Korey Holland's two-out line drive to right field that scored Stevens from second, giving the Bees a 1-0 lead.

Salt Lake kept the momentum going in the fifth, adding two more runs on Chuckie Robinson's two-RBI double into the right-field gap, extending the lead to 3-0.

Victor Mederos delivered a masterful performance, tossing six scoreless innings. He retired 13 of 15 batters at one point and worked out of a jam in the sixth with two River Cats on base.

In the eighth, the Bees rallied again with two outs. Scott Kingery singled for his second hit of the game, and Yolmer Sánchez followed with a four-pitch walk. Niko Kavadas then delivered the big blow-a three-run homer to the opposite field, his first hit of the series, giving Salt Lake a commanding six-run lead. It was the team's largest advantage since Tuesday, May 6, also against Sugar Land.

The Bees' bullpen-Andrew Vasquez, Sam Bachman, and Hunter Strickland-combined to allow just three hits over the final three innings, completing the team's first shutout of the season with a 6-0 win.

Game Notes

Salt Lake snapped a seven-game losing streak with its largest margin of victory since April 1, outhitting its opponent for the first time since May 3 against Albuquerque. The win also marked the Bees' first shutout of the season and their first since August 8, 2024, against Las Vegas.

With the 6-0 victory, the Bees improved to 10-1 when holding opponents to three runs or fewer, and earned their 16th win when scoring four or more.

The offense shined in clutch moments, scoring four of their six runs with two outs and collecting six of their 11 hits in two-out situations. It was Salt Lake's 21st game this season with double-digit hits, while the pitching staff held the opponent to single-digit hits for the second time in five games.

Scott Kingery continued his torrid pace, going 2-for-4 with a run scored for his fourth multi-hit performance in the last five games. Kingery now has 23 hits in just 13 games and is slashing .524 since returning from injury on May 10, with 11 hits in five games.

J.D. Davis turned in his second 2-for-4 effort of the series, adding a double and a run scored. He has now hit safely in 11 of his last 13 games and logged his seventh multi-hit game of the season. Four of his five doubles this year have come in his last six games.

Chuckie Robinson delivered again with his second two-run double of the series in the fifth inning. He finished 2-for-5, securing his ninth multi-hit game of the season and third in the month of May.

Niko Kavadas provided the knockout punch in the eighth with a three-run homer-his seventh of the season, which now leads the team. It was his fourth game with at least three RBIs this year. Kavadas also extended his on-base streak to 13 games, the fourth-longest active streak in the PCL.

Korey Holland stayed hot, going 1-for-4 with the first RBI of the night. He's now driven in four of his six total RBIs this season over the last five games and has hit safely in three straight.

Victor Mederos was dominant on the mound, tossing six shutout innings with just three hits allowed and six strikeouts. He's now kept opponents scoreless through the first five innings in all three of his starts and earned his second consecutive quality start, tying Caden Dana for the team lead.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sacramento face off for game four of the series on Friday night at 7:45 MDT as Dakota Hudson (5.56 ERA) takes the mound for Salt Lake to face off against Mason Black (4.32 ERA) for Sacramento.







