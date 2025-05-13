Salt Lake vs Sugar Land Series Recap

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Game 1 - Salt Lake Bees 10, Sugar Land Space Cowboys 8

WP: Caden Dana (3 - 2) LP: AJ Blubaugh (2 - 3) SV: Kenyon Yovan (1)

Salt Lake defeated Sugar Land in a high-scoring game marked by early fireworks and late drama. Shay Whitcomb opened with a first-inning homer off Caden Dana, but Salt Lake responded with runs in each of the next two innings, highlighted by a two-run homer from Tucker Flint. After settling in, Dana pitched effectively until the fifth, when Quincy Hamilton's three-run shot narrowed the lead to 6-4. The Bees answered immediately with a four-run inning, capped by Flint's RBI double. Despite a ninth-inning rally by Sugar Land, Kenyon Yovan struck out Whitcomb with the tying run at the plate to secure the win for Salt Lake, 10-8.

Game 2 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7, Salt Lake Bees 6

WP: Logan VanWey (1 - 1) LP: Hunter Strickland (1 - 3) SV: Miguel Castro (5)

The Space Cowboys edged the Salt Lake Bees 7-6 in a back-and-forth thriller. Salt Lake took an early 3-0 lead behind Jake Eder's strong start and timely sacrifice flies, including Tucker Flint's in the second. Eder held Sugar Land scoreless through four but allowed a run in the fifth before Jack Dashwood preserved the lead. The Space Cowboys' offense erupted late, scoring five of their seven runs from the seventh inning on, highlighted by home runs from Zack Short, Shay Whitcomb, and a go-ahead solo shot by Jesus Bastidas in the ninth. Carter Kieboom tied the game in the eighth with a two-run homer, but Miguel Castro shut the door in the ninth to seal the win for Sugar Land.

Game 3 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys 5, Salt Lake Bees 1

WP: Miguel Ullola (2 - 2) LP: Victor Mederos (1 - 1)

Offense was scarce early in Thursday's game, with only one hit recorded through the first three innings. Pitchers Miguel Ullola (Sugar Land) and Victor Mederos (Salt Lake) dominated, allowing just one hit each and striking out 11 combined through four innings. Sugar Land broke the scoreless tie in the sixth with an RBI single by Jesus Bastidas, then added two more runs in the seventh on a Quincy Hamilton homer. Salt Lake got on the board in the eighth with a Tucker Flint triple and a Yolmer Sánchez RBI single but couldn't capitalize further. Sugar Land sealed the 5-1 win with two more runs in the ninth as Salt Lake's late rally fell short.

Game 4 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys 7, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Colton Gordon (4 - 0) LP: Mason Erla (1 - 3)

Sugar Land defeated Salt Lake 7-2 on Friday. Despite loading the bases in the first, Sugar Land was held scoreless early by Bees starter Mason Erla. The Space Cowboys broke through with a four-run third inning and a solo homer by Zack Short in the fourth. Salt Lake's only runs came in the fifth on Sebastian Rivero's two-run homer following Niko Kavadas' hit-by-pitch. Sugar Land's Colton Gordon pitched four dominant innings, and neither team scored after the fifth. Salt Lake was limited to just three hits in the final innings and stranded multiple runners.

Game 5 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys 14, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Rhett Kouba (1 - 0) LP: Michael Darrell-Hicks (0 - 1)

Sugar Land surged past Salt Lake with a 14-7 win, fueled by a dominant offensive stretch. After both teams traded early blows - including a two-run homer by Niko Kavadas - Salt Lake took a 5-2 lead in the second. Bees starter Dakota Hudson settled briefly, but Sugar Land rallied with 12 runs over the final five innings. Luis Guillorme had four hits, and Joe Hudson powered the offense with two home runs and six RBIs. The Bees managed only a late two-run homer by Chuckie Robinson as Sugar Land controlled the game's second half.

Game 6 - Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10, Salt Lake Bees 4

WP: Misael Tamarez (1 - 1) LP: Touki Toussaint (1 - 1)

Sugar Land capped a dominant series with a 10-4 win over Salt Lake, securing a 5-1 series victory. Jesús Bastidas opened the scoring with a two-run single, and though Ryan Noda tied it with a homer, Sugar Land quickly regained control with a three-run third. The Space Cowboys added five more runs from the fifth to the seventh, highlighted by homers from Collin Price and Luis Castro. Sebastian Rivero homered for Salt Lake in the eighth, but it wasn't enough as Sugar Land posted its second consecutive double-digit scoring effort.

Notable Performers

Carter Kieboom - 11-24 (.458), HR, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 1.148 OPS

Tucker Flint - 6-17 (.353), HR, 3B, 2 2B, 5 RBI, 4 R, 1.165 OPS

Sebastian Rivero - 4-8 (.500), 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 R, 1.917 OPS

Scott Kingery - 5-9 (.556), 3B, RBI, R

Luke Murphy - 2 G, 4.0 IP, 0.00 ERA, 5 H, 0 R, BB, 4 K

Victor Mederos - 0-1, 6.0, 1.50 ERA, 2 H, R, 2 BB, 7 K

Jake Eder - 0-0, 4.2 IP, 1.93 ERA, 2 H, R, 3 BB, 6 K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Sacramento River Cats

Tuesday, May 12 - 1:05 p.m.

RHP Caden Dana vs LHP Carson Whisenhunt

Wednesday, May 13 - 7:45 p.m.

LHP Jake Eder vs RHP Trevor McDonald

Thursday, May 14 - 7:45 p.m.

RHP Victor Mederos vs RHP Carson Seymour

Friday, May 15 - 7:45 p.m.

RHP Dakota Hudson vs RHP Mason Black

Saturday, May 16 - 7:37 p.m.

TBD vs RHP Carson Ragsdale

Sunday, May 17 - 2:05 p.m.

RHP Caden Dana vs LHP Carson Whisenhunt







