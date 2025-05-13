Sugar Land Starts Loaded Six-Game Homestand against Reno

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game series in Salt Lake, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return to Constellation Field for the first six games of a two-week homestand, welcoming in the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, from May 13 through May 18.

Tuesday, May 13 vs. Reno @ 6:05 PM

$5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional begins the two-week homestand with $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

It is also Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice. Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to each Tuesday game, plus Wednesday, May 21, along with a drink voucher to all Silver Stars games. Memberships can be purchased here.

Wednesday, May 14 vs. Reno @ 11:05 AM

Sugar Land holds their second Baseball in Education Day presented by McDonalds of the season with over 25 local schools expected to be in attendance.

It is Dollar Dog Day presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, May 15 vs. Reno @ 7:05 PM

Stay cool on Thirsty Thursday presented by Eureka Heights with discounted Eureka Heights beers along with discounted select domestic drafts and sodas until last call. Gates open at 6:00 pm.

Friday, May 16 vs. Reno @ 7:05 PM

It is AAPI Heritage Night at the ballpark on Friday as we honor and recognize AAPI culture with music, performances and more. Special AAPI Sugar Land hats are available for purchase as a ticket add-on online here. Additionally, specialty Asian nachos will be available at The Butcher concessions stand featuring fried wonton chips, Pulled Pork, pickled vegetables, sweet chili aioli, teriyaki glaze, sesame seeds and green onions.

The first 2,000 fans will also receive a Replica Triple-A Championship Ring presented by Frost Bank. Sugar Land pitchers AJ Blubaugh, Colton Gordon and Ryan Gusto are featured on the rings. This is the final of three ring giveaways by the Space Cowboys. Gates open at 5:30 pm.

Friday is also Scout Night at Constellation Field with a pregame parade a sleepover on the field after the game.

Stick around after the game for Fireworks Friday as the skies over Constellation Field are lit up with a Texas-sized fireworks show.

Saturday, May 17 vs. Reno @ 6:05 PM

On Anime Night, the first 2,000 fans receive a Space Cowboys My Hero Academia Anime Jersey giveaway. Gates open at 4:30 pm for a 6:05 pm first pitch. Fans can also enjoy vendors and activations on the concourse in conjunction with Anime Matsuri.

Sunday, May 18 vs. Reno @ 2:05 PM

The series finale against Reno is Jewish Heritage Day presented by the Jewish Baseball Museum as the Space Cowboys celebrate the Jewish community in and around the greater Houston area.

Sunday is another Orion's Kids Day, as all fans can enjoy pregame catch on the field and pregame player autographs from 1:00 pm to 1:20 pm. After the game, and after every Sunday home game, all kids can participate in Kid's Run the Bases. Sunday Family Four Packs presented by Community Health Choice are available which start at $44 and include four tickets, four hot dogs and four sodas, with the option to add on additional tickets or upgraded seats. Use code "FAMILYFOUR" when purchasing any Sunday Hot Corner or King Ranch Ag & Turf Grassland ticket to redeem.

Single game tickets for all home games are on sale now for the 2025 Space Cowboys season. 2025 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.