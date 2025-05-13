Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - at Albuquerque

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/13 at Albuquerque

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Isotopes Park - Albuquerque, NM

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Sauryn Lao (0-1, 1.88) vs. Albuquerque RHP Tanner Gordon (1-1, 4.82)

ROSTER MOVES - The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD OF Tomo Otasaka (#4) - assigned to Tacoma

DEL OF Colin Davis - placed on the Development List

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

Today's game notes, updated roster and starting lineups are attached.

THE RAINIERS: Overcame multiple three-run deficits and scored nine runs across the seventh and eighth innings to pull off a 12-7 comeback victory over Sacramento on Sunday, giving the Rainiers their second series victory of the season...Blas Castaño allowed four runs over 5.0 innings, totaling a season-high six strikeouts in his start as the Rainiers offense scattered three runs over the first five innings of the game...trailing 7-3 after six innings, Tacoma plated five runs in the seventh, getting an RBI double from Austin Shenton, a two-run triple by Nick Dunn, followed by a wild pitch and a throwing error that plated two more runs, giving Tacoma an 8-7 lead after seven innings...the Rainiers broke the game open in the eighth, scoring four more runs...Austin Shenton hit a two-run single that brought in a third run on a throwing error and Blake Hunt doubled to score Shenton and giving the Rainiers a 12-7 lead...Jesse Hahn and Will Klein finished the game by each throwing a scoreless inning as the Rainiers scored their first six-game series win of the year.

MIXING WITH THE ISOTOPES: The Rainiers and Isotopes will meet for the first of two series tonight and their only trip to Albuquerque this season...the Rainiers went 5-7 last year against the Isotopes, going 3-3 at home and 2-4 at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers felt the offensive boost in Albuquerque last year, hitting .321 at Isotopes Park last year, their best average of any PCL venue in 2024, as was their .516 slugging percentage at Isotopes Park...the Rainiers .301 batting average at Isotopes Park is their second-best for any PCL venue since 2005, trailing only UCHealth Park in Colorado Springs.

ANOTHER AWARD WINNER: INF Cole Young was announced as the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday, marking back-to-back winners for the Rainiers...Young hit .455 (10x22) in six games last week against Sacramento, hitting a pair of doubles, one triple and one home run. Young scored eight runs in the six-game series, tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. He also ranked among league leaders last week in: hits (T-2nd -10), slugging percentage (2nd - .818), extra-base hits (T-2nd - 5), on base percentage (3rd - .538), OPS (3rd - 1.356), total bases (T-3rd - 18) and batting average (4th - .455)...Young takes home the honors a week after Dominic Canzone was tabbed the Player of the Week on May 5, making it the first time the Rainiers have taken home back-to-back Player of the Week awards since Sam Haggerty and Brian O'Keefe did so on July 30 and August 6, 2023.

TOMO TO TACOMA: The Rainiers made another roster move on Tuesday, adding OF Tomo Otasaka to the active roster...Otasaka, 31, joins the Rainiers after opening the season with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League...in nine games with the Revolution, he hit .405 (15x37) with six doubles, one home run and was 4-for-4 in stolen base attempts...to make room on the active roster, OF Colin Davis was placed on the Development List.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young is riding a season-best eight-game hitting streak, picking up multiple hits in each of the first four...over the eight-game tear, Young is hitting .467 (14x30) with four doubles, one triple and two home runs, driving in six runs and scoring 11...Young's 14 hits in the month of May are the second-most in the PCL...he also ranks among PCL leaders in May in: runs (T-1st - 11), OPS (2nd - 1.099), total bases (3rd - 26), extra base hits (T-3rd - 7), batting average (4th - .359), slugging percentage (4th - .667) and on-base percentage (6th - .432).

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone is now on an 11-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last 10 games, Canzone is hitting .349 (15x43), with five doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI and 11 runs scored...in the month of May, Canzone leads the PCL in: extra-base hits (7), home runs (4), OPS (1.195), RBI (13), slugging percentage (.800) and RBI (13)..he also ranks among the May league leaders in total bases (2nd- 28) hits (5th - 12) and batting average (6th - .343).

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Cole Young's double in the first inning on Sunday marked the 17th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 17-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .268 with a .772 team OPS...in that span, the 63 extra-base hits (39 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs) are the tied for the second-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 19 times in their last 11 games (since April 27), tied for the third-most in Triple-A in that span.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY: By drawing 24 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but is tied for second among all minor league catchers...Ford is also on a 21-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season...over the streak, Ford is hitting .270 with a .432 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 16 of the 26 games he's played in...his 21-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest streak in the league this year.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners dropped their series opener to the Yankees 11-5 on Monday night...the Yankees plated six runs in the fifth inning to take a 7-2 lead...the Mariners got within 8-5 after eight innings but the Yankees plated three more in the ninth to take the 11-5 victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.