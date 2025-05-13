OKC Comets Game Nots - May 13, 2025

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (25-14) at Round Rock Express (18-21)

Game #40 of 150/First Half #40 of 75/Road #16 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Bobby Miller (1-1, 5.00) vs. RR-RHP Gerson Garabito (0-4, 9.95)

Tuesday, May 13, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets travel for a six-game road trip against the Round Rock Express starting at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The road games will be the first of the month of May for the Comets who just wrapped up a 12-game homestand...Oklahoma City is 11-4 on the road this season and has won five of its last six road games.

Last Game: Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued a Major League Rehab Assignment for the Oklahoma City Comets who built an early lead before the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied late to send the Comets to a 6-3 loss Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw pitched four innings for the Comets who took a quick 3-0 lead. Esteury Ruiz scored a run on a passed ball in the first inning. The Comets added two more runs in the second inning on a RBI triple by Justin Dean and another on an Isotopes throwing error for a 3-0 advantage. The Isotopes' first two runs of the day scored on a two-run home run by Aaron Schunk in the fourth inning. Albuquerque then scored four more runs in the eighth inning, tying the score on a solo homer by Trevor Boone and taking the lead on a three-run homer by Warming Bernabel for a 6-3 edge. OKC brought the potential tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning, but Albuquerque's Diego Castillo retired the last two Comets batters to secure the Isotopes win.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Bobby Miller (1-1) makes his sixth start and fourth on the road for Oklahoma City tonight...Miller most recently pitched May 7 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Although he tossed a season-high 6.0 innings and tied his season high with seven strikeouts, he allowed six runs on seven hits, including a season-high three home runs. His one walk also matched his season low. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's come-from-behind win...Miller pitched 3.0 innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 16 against Colorado, allowing six runs and eight hits including back-to-back homers - involving a grand slam - with one walk and seven strikeouts...Although PCL opponents are batting just .186 (18x97) against him, Miller has allowed 23 walks in 27.0 innings...Miller split time with Los Angeles and OKC last season after making his first Opening Day roster with the Dodgers. He spent time on the IL due to right shoulder inflammation and was optioned to OKC twice.

Against the Express: 2025: 4-2 2024: 15-12 All-time: 195-153 At RR: 106-76 The Comets make their second trip of the season to Dell Diamond to face the Express after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series of 2025, the Comets opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI over the first six-game series...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams will face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the PCL season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Looking Through the Telescope: With a loss Sunday coupled with a win by Las Vegas, the Comets dropped to second place in the overall PCL standings and now trail Las Vegas by one game. The Comets are 3-5 in their last eight games, 5-5 in their last 10 games and 6-6 in their last 12 games following a 9-2 stretch...Oklahoma City is undefeated through the first seven series of the season, going 5-0-2. After winning each of their first five series, the Comets have had to settle for splits in the each of the last two series, losing the series finale each time after entering with a 3-2 series lead.

Down to the Wire: In six of OKC's last seven games, the winning team has scored the game-deciding runs in the eighth inning or later and in seven of OKC's last eight games, the winning team scored the game-deciding runs in the seventh inning or later...OKC has played five one-run contests in the last seven games and eight in the last 14 games. The Comets lead the PCL with 17 one-run games and are now 12-5 in those close games. No other PCL team has more than seven wins in one-run games this season, and no other team has played more than 13 one-run games...Thirteen of OKC's games this season have been decided in a final at-bat with OKC collecting nine last at-bat wins.

Hold on Loosely: On Sunday, the Comets suffered their fourth loss of the season when leading a game after seven innings and are now 17-4 in those games. Last season, Oklahoma City went 67-1 when leading a game after seven innings. Sunday was also the team's fifth loss of the year when leading after six innings, compared to three losses all of last season...Of the 10 times the Comets have allowed four or more runs in one inning this season, six of them have been in the eighth or ninth innings, including Sunday's four-run eighth inning by Albuquerque. The eighth inning is the highest-scoring inning by OKC opponents this season and team's 6.25 ERA in the eighth inning is second-highest in the PCL (Sacramento - 6.46)...OKC's 11 blown saves this season are tied with El Paso and Round Rock for most in the PCL.

The Warden: Ryan Ward went 2-for-4 with a double Sunday as he moved into a tie for the team lead with Alex Freeland with 14 multi-hit games this season...Ward leads the Comets with 46 hits, eight home runs and 29 runs scored in 38 games, while his 27 RBI are second-most on the team...His total hits are second-most among PCL players while his eight homers are tied for second-most, his 77 total bases are fourth and his .935 OPS is fifth...Ward became OKC's all-time career home run leader during the Bricktown era (since 1998) this season and has 62 home runs in his OKC career, while his 223 career RBI are second-most in OKC's Bricktown era behind Jason Botts' 230 RBI (2005-08).

The Flying Comets: Alex Freeland recorded the Comets' league-leading 60th stolen base of the season Sunday through 39 games, however the team has just two stolen bases over the last five games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...OKC finished the 2024 season with 145 steals for the team's most during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) but OKC has also finished with 62 stolen bases or less in three of the last six seasons.

Stalled: During the team's current 3-5 stretch, the Comets have batted a league-low .222 (56x252) with a league-low 27 runs scored. The Oklahoma City offense has been limited to three runs or less in three straight games (8 R) and six times in the last eight games. Also over the last eight games, OKC has been held to two runs or less four times. Through the first 31 games of the season, the Comets offense was limited to three runs or less six times and to two runs or less just twice...OKC has totaled 18 hits over the last three games combined for their lowest three-game hit total of the season. That three-game stretch includes being held to a season-low three hits Friday...Starting May 3, the Comets have hit five home runs over the last eight games but have been kept inside the park in six of the eight contests. Between April 8-May 2, the Comets hit 36 homers over 22 games and failed to hit a homer in only four of the 22 games...On Sunday, the Comets went just 2-for-18 with runners on base and 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Michael Kopech continued their Major League Rehab Assignments Sunday...Kershaw made his fifth rehab appearance, including his third with Oklahoma City this season. He faced 15 batters over 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, including a two-run home run, with two walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. He threw 57 pitches (35 strikes)...Kopech made his second appearance with Oklahoma City of the series. He tossed a scoreless fifth inning for the Comets, allowing one hit with two strikeouts while facing four batters. He threw 14 pitches (10 strikes).

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to five games Sunday for the longest active hitting streak among Comets players. He is 6-for-16 during the stretch with a home run, three walks and three RBI...The Comets have turned six double plays in the last three games and at least one double play in five straight games (8)...The Comets allowed three homers for the second time in five games Sunday - something that had not happened in 63 straight home games until Wednesday.







