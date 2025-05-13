Mancini Smashes Early Grand Slam, Aces Fall 6-4 in Series Opener vs Sugar Land

SUGAR LAND, Tex - The Reno Aces (21-19) dropped the series opener to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, in a 6-4 defeat on Tuesday at Constellation Field.

The Aces got off to a hot start, stringing together four consecutive hits to open the game, highlighted by Trey Mancini's second grand slam of the season. The veteran launched a four-seam fastball from Tyler Ivey over the left-field porch, giving Reno an early 4-0 lead. However, the offense went quiet after the explosive first inning, failing to plate any additional runs for the rest of the game.

Mancini's big day extends his recent hot streak at the plate. The 33-year-old has been on fire, going 10-for-17 (.588) with one double, two home runs, and nine RBI in his last four appearances.

Ildemaro Vargas also had a standout performance, collecting four hits, including a double and a triple, finishing a home run shy of the cycle. The flashy infielder has been swinging it well recently, going 9-for-25 (.360) with five extra-base hits and two RBI over his last six games.

The Aces will look to bounce back in Wednesday's matchup against the Space Cowboys, with first pitch scheduled for 9:05 a.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Trey Mancini: 1-for-4, 1 HR, 4 RBI

Ildemaro Vargas: 4-for-4, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 BB

