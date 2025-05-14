Perez Drives in Four, Aces Fall by Walk-Off Home Run to Space Cowboys
May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Reno Aces News Release
SUGAR LAND, Tex - The Reno Aces (21-20) fell in walk-off fashion Wednesday at Constellation Field, as Shay Whitcomb's two-run homer off Kyle Amendt in the bottom of the ninth lifted the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (23-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, to an 8-7 victory.
Despite the loss, Michael Perez delivered a standout performance at the plate, driving in four of Reno's seven runs while going 3-for-5. The veteran catcher got the Aces on the board in the second inning with a two-run homer off Miguel Ullola, his second of the season. He later came through again in the top of the ninth, driving in A.J. Vukovich to give Reno a brief lead. Perez has been on a tear since joining the Aces in early May, going 7-for-16 (.438) with two doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.
Blaze Alexander added an RBI single in the sixth, plating Jake McCarthy with a sharp hit into left field. The flashy infielder has enjoyed a solid month of May, batting 9-for-33 (.273) with three doubles and two RBI in 10 games.
On the mound, Yu-Min Lin turned in an efficient outing, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 4 1/3 innings, striking out four. After giving up a leadoff home run to Zack Short, Lin settled in and kept the Space Cowboys in check. The young left-hander has impressed in his first three appearances with the Aces, posting a 2.40 ERA with 12 strikeouts and six walks over 15 innings.
The Aces will look to bounce back in Saturday's matchup against the Space Cowboys, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.
Notable Aces:
Michael Perez: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 1 HR, 4 RBI
Blaze Alexander: 1-for-5, 1 RBI
