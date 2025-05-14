Isotopes Fall to Tacoma, 6-3

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Isotopes jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the second inning but relented six unanswered Tacoma runs en route to a 6-3 loss Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - In his fourth rehab game with the Isotopes, Ezequiel Tovar went 1-for-5 with a strikeout.

-Tyler Freeman, also in his fourth rehab game with Albuquerque, went 0-for-4 with a hit-by-pitch and a strikeout.

-Aaron Schunk went 1-for-4 with a run scored during his fourth rehab contest with the Isotopes.

-The Isotopes have lost the first two games of a series for the third time on the year (also: at Sacramento, March 28-29 and at Sugar Land, April 8-9).

-Albuquerque has dropped three-straight contests at home, a season-high (since May 3 vs. Salt Lake).

-The Isotopes have plated three runs or fewer in three of their last four games.

-Albuquerque pitching limited the Rainiers to two extra-base hits, the fifth time in the last eight contests the club has held their opponent to two or fewer.

-The Isotopes have permitted double-digit hits in two-straight games for the first time since April 29-May 1 (three games).

-The Isotopes pitching staff allowed just two walks, tied for the fewest on the year (six times; last: May 13 vs. Tacoma).

-Albuquerque has gone 2-for-16 with runners in scoring position over the first two games of the set.

-The Isotopes committed three errors on the night, tied for the most on the season (four times). Albuquerque tallied 11 errors over the club's first 21 games. Since April 21 (19 games), the Isotopes have been charged with 23 miscues.

-Sterlin Thompson doubled twice for the second time this year (also: April 17 vs. El Paso). Has a four-game hit streak, slashing .538/.600/.769 with three doubles and two RBI. Drove in two runs for the third time this year (also: April 25 at Reno and April 10 at Sugar Land).

-Braxton Fulford produced his sixth multi-hit contest on the year and first April 11, the tail end of a five-game multi-hit streak.

-Ryan Ritter recorded an RBI single, ending a three-game hitless streak.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers meet for game three of the series tomorrow at Isotopes Park at 6:35 pm. Carson Palmquist is slated to toe the rubber for Albuquerque while Casey Lawrence is expected to start for Tacoma.







