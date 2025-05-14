Three Homers Power Tacoma to 9-1 Win over Isotopes

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-24) defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes (16-23) 9-1 in six innings on Tuesday night at Isotopes Park. Following the sixth inning, the game was called due to poor air quality.

Tacoma took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Harry Ford launched a two-out double for his fifth of the season to extend his league-leading 22-game on-base streak. Dominic Canzone singled to right to drive in Ford and also extend his hitting streak to 12 games after the first.

The scoring continued in the top of the third inning when Cole Young reached with a leadoff walk. Ford scored Young on a towering two-run homer out to left center field to mark his second of the season and extend a 3-0 lead. A two-out single for Austin Shenton set the stage for a two-run homer from Samad Taylor (7) to put Tacoma up by five. After sending eight to the plate, Tacoma led 5-0. Ford hit his second double and third hit of the night in the fourth inning.

Tacoma scored four more runs in the top of the sixth inning to continue the momentum. Spencer Packard notched his second hit of the day with a leadoff double before Young reached with his second walk of the night with one out in the frame. Ford drove in Packard with a single to center field to extend the lead to six. Ford's four-hit performance was hit first of the season and put him a triple-shy of the cycle. Canzone crushed his ninth home run of the season with a three-run blast to right center field. With his ninth, he now ranks second in the PCL for homers on the season, just behind Shay Whitcomb with Sugar Land who has 11.

The Isotopes avoided the shutout in the bottom of the sixth inning bringing in their lone run on the night. Tyler Freeman reached with a leadoff single before being nabbed at second on a force out allowing Sam Hilliard to replace him. Keston Hiura hit a single to reach while Hilliard scored on an error issued to Canzone but Tacoma led, 9-1. After the sixth inning, the game was called due to poor air quality in the area. However, with an official game occurring after five innings, Tacoma took the opener, 9-1.

Sauryn Lao started with 3.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out a career-high six batters. William Fleming earned his second winning decision with 3.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out one.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford extended a 22-game on-base streak after his double in the first inning. The streak represents the longest active streak of its kind in the PCL and is two games short of the longest this season which belongs to Sam Hilliard (ABQ) who recorded a 24-game on-base streak (4/03-5/06)

Dominic Canzone extended a 12-game hitting streak with his single in the first inning...it represents the second longest active streak in the PCL...Canzone also extended his streak of eight consecutive games with an extra-base hit after his three-run home run tonight...his extra-base hit streak is the longest in the PCL this season.

Spencer Packard extended an 11-game hitting streak tonight...across that span, Packard is hitting .297 with three doubles, one homer, and five RBI to log a .396 OBP.

The five runs through the first 3 innings is the second-most the Rainiers have scored in the first 3 innings of a game this year, trailing the 6 runs on April 12 v SAC (W 10-9 walkoff W - Samad Taylor HR)...the 9 hits recorded through the first 3 innings is the most for the Rainiers in that span this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.