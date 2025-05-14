OKC Comets Game Notes - May 14, 2025

May 14, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (26-14) at Round Rock Express (18-22)

Game #41 of 150/First Half #41 of 75/Road #17 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Justin Jarvis (3-0, 3.64) vs. RR-RHP Adrian Houser (1-2, 6.46)

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will look to open their road series with back-to-back wins when they continue their series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The Comets are now 12-4 on the road this season with wins in six of their last seven road games.

Last Game: After falling behind by three runs early, the Oklahoma City Comets scored six runs in the third inning and went on to defeat the Round Rock Express, 8-5, Tuesday night at Dell Diamond. The Express rallied for three runs with two outs in the second inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Comets quickly tied the game in the third inning, as the first two batters reached base before Dalton Rushing hit a three-run homer. Ryan Ward followed with a solo blast to give the Comets the lead, and Esteury Ruiz later doubled home two more to make it 6-3. Leading, 6-4, in the fourth inning, Nick Senzel and Kody Hoese each drove in a run to give the Comets a four-run advantage. The score stayed 8-4 until the ninth inning when Round Rock's Blaine Crim hit a solo homer.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin Jarvis (3-0) makes his second appearance and first start of May tonight...Jarvis last pitched May 8 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, tossing 3.0 innings of scoreless relief following a rehab outing by Michael Kopech. He allowed two hits and two walks with three strikeouts...He was placed on the 7-day IL April 28 and had previously pitched April 24 in Salt Lake, tying his season-high mark with five runs allowed and seven hits over 5.2 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts as he picked up his third win in four appearances...Jarvis did not allow a hit over his first two outings of the season (10.2 IP)...He signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers as a free agent in November and was a non-roster invitee to Major League Spring Training...He spent 2024 in the New York Mets organization, splitting time between Double-A Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse...He was originally selected by Milwaukee in the fifth round of the 2018 MLB Draft from Lake Norman High School in Mooresville, N.C.

Against the Express: 2025: 5-2 2024: 15-12 All-time: 196-153 At RR: 107-76 The Comets make their second trip of the season to Dell Diamond after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series of 2025, OKC opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Dude, You're Getting a Dell: With last night's win, the Comets are 5-2 at Dell Diamond this season, and across the seven games they are slashing .304/.396/.582 with a total of 59 runs and 83 hits. Including yesterday, OKC has scored at least seven runs in five of the seven games and tallied at least 10 hits in five of the seven games, including all three of the team's games this season with at least 15 hits. The Comets hit two more homers yesterday and have belted 20 homers over the seven games, with at least one each game...Since the start of the 2023 season, OKC is 20-8 at Dell Diamond.

Looking Through the Telescope: With wins by both the Comets and Las Vegas Tuesday, Oklahoma City remains in second place in the overall PCL standings, trailing Las Vegas by one game. The Comets are 4-2 in their last six games and 7-6 in their last 13 games following a 9-2 stretch...Oklahoma City is undefeated through the first seven series of the season, going 5-0-2. After winning each of their first five series, the Comets have had to settle for splits in the each of the last two series, losing the series finale each time after entering with a 3-2 series lead. The Comets have won each of their first three road series of 2025.

System Reboot: After being held to a total of eight runs and five extra-base hits over the previous three games combined, the Comets matched those totals Tuesday night. OKC piled up 15 hits, marking the third game of the season with at least 15 hits - all at Dell Diamond...All nine batters collected at least one hit, and five Comets finished with multi-hit games. The top five batters in the order combined to go 11-for-26 (.423) with two homers and four extra-base hits. However, the Comets also set a season high with 16 runners left on base, the team's most LOB since May 31, 2024 at Albuquerque...The Comets recorded their highest run total last night since a 10-0 win against El Paso May 2 in OKC after Oklahoma City entered Tuesday's game having scored a league-low 27 runs over the previous eight games combined as they were limited to three runs or less six times during the stretch. The Comets also had totaled 18 hits over the last three games combined for their lowest three-game hit total of the season before Tuesday's output.

Dinger Details: The Comets recorded their 11th multi-homer game of the season last night, but just their second in the last nine games. Starting May 3, the Comets have hit seven home runs over the last nine games but have been kept inside the park in six of the nine contests. Between April 8-May 2, the Comets hit 36 homers over 22 games and failed to hit a homer in only four of the 22 games...Overall this season, OKC has hit 48 home runs over 40 games - third-most in the league, with 32 of those homers coming in 16 road games. Their 32 road homers are second-most in the league behind Sugar Land's 33 road homers, but Sugar Land has played eight more road games than OKC...Dalton Rushing and Ryan Ward hit OKC's third set of back-to-back home runs this season in the third inning Tuesday. Rushing and Ward also hit the team's last back-to-back home runs May 7 against Albuquerque...On the other hand, the Comets allowed three more homers last night after giving up three in the previous game Sunday against Albuquerque. It's the first time OKC has allowed three home runs in consecutive games since April 7-8, 2023 at Las Vegas, and the six homers are the most allowed over two games since June 30-July 1, 2024 when OKC gave up seven between Reno (2) and Las Vegas (5)...Yesterday was also the third time in six games the Comets allowed three home runs in a game - something that did not happen at all over the first 34 games of the season.

The Warden: Ryan Ward connected on his team-leading ninth home run of the season last night and he is tied for the second-most home runs in the league this season. Ward also paces the Comets with 31 runs scored, 49 hits and ranks second with 28 RBI. He is tied with Alex Freeland for a team-leading 15 multi-hit games...His total hits are second-most among PCL players while his .957 OPS, 31 runs scored and 83 total bases each ranks fourth...Ward became OKC's all-time career home run leader during the Bricktown era (since 1998) this season and has 63 home runs in his OKC career, while his 224 career RBI are second-most in OKC's Bricktown era behind Jason Botts' 230 RBI (2005-08).

The Flying Comets: Esteury Ruiz recorded the Comets' league-leading 61st stolen base of the season last night through 40 games, however the team has just three stolen bases over the last six games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016...OKC finished the 2024 season with 145 steals for the team's most during the Dodgers affiliation (since 2015), but OKC has also finished with 62 stolen bases or less in three of the last six seasons...Ruiz leads the PCL with 20 steals, including 19 in his time with OKC.

Rush Hour: Dalton Rushing went 2-for-5 with a home run, walk, three RBI and two runs scored last night. The three RBI tied his season-high mark from April 22 in Salt Lake and the homer was his second in his last five games...Rushing has hit safely in eight of his last 11 games and is batting .333 (14x42) during the stretch. Since April 27, Rushing's .333 AVG, .481 OBP and 1.052 OPS lead all Comets players, while his OBP ranks second in the league and his 12 walks are tied for second in the league.

Around the Horn: Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to six games last night for the longest active hitting streak among Comets players. He is 7-for-20 during the stretch with a home run, four walks and three RBI...The Comets have turned seven double plays in the last four games and at least one double play in six straight games (9).







