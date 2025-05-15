Round Rock Outlasts Comets in 10

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Round Rock Express scored twice in the bottom of the 10th inning to beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 6-5, Thursday night at Dell Diamond. The Comets (26-16) trailed, 4-0, entering the sixth inning before scoring the game's next five runs. Justin Dean and Michael Chavis both homered in the sixth inning to total three runs and cut the Express lead to 4-3. Nick Senzel led off the seventh inning with another homer to even the score. The Comets went ahead on an error in the top of the 10th inning. Round Rock (20-22) then took advantage of defensive miscues by the Comets to win. The Express scored the tying run on a throwing error with one out and later won the game on a two-out single by Alex De Goti off the glove of second baseman Austin Gauthier.

Of Note: -For the first time this season, the Comets have lost consecutive road games. OKC is also 1-3 over the last four games and 4-7 in the last 11 games. Of those seven losses, the Comets have led in the eighth inning or later in four of them.

-Thursday marked the 14th game this season to be decided in a final at-bat...The team fell to 2-2 in extra innings and 2-5 in games tied after eight innings.

-Michael Chavis went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer and is now 12-for-36 (.333) with six extra-base hits over his last nine games...Five of his seven home runs this season have been hit at Dell Diamond.

-Justin Dean connected on his second homer of the season. Over his last three starts, Dean is 6-for-13.

-Alex Freeland hit two more doubles, giving him four in the last three games. He leads OKC and ranks second in the PCL with 16 doubles this season.

Next Up: The Comets look to avoid a third straight loss in Round Rock starting at 7:15 p.m. Friday. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







