Reno Aces Announce Promotional Schedule for June

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces have announced their promotions for the upcoming June homestands at Greater Nevada Field as the team hosts 12 games next month. Individual Game tickets are currently on sale via RenoAces.com, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003.

Special Events

Country Night:

Friday, June 13th vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Get ready for the Reno Rodeo with an unforgettable country-themed experience at the ballpark. Be on the lookout for western-themed merchandise in the Team Shop and enjoy a post-game fireworks show!

Peanuts Night, presented by 103.7 The River and KOLO:

Saturday, June 14th vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Bring your inner child out for another Peanuts Night at Greater Nevada Field! Snoopy and the gang will be featured on our specialty jerseys and around the ballpark with themed music, food & more!

Arrive early for a Woodstock bobblehead giveaway (while supplies last) and stay after for kids run the bases!

Father's Day Celebration:

Sunday, June 15th vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros.

Today is for you, dad! Come to the ballpark early for a pregame catch on the field (weather permitting) and an unforgettable gameday experience this Father's Day!

Pride Night:

Thursday, June 26th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

The Aces will be hosting Pride Night on June 26! We love our community, and hope everyone joins us on this incredible night of inclusivity!

Military Appreciation Night, presented by USA Bath:

Friday, June 27th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Support our troops on during Military Appreciation Night! Shop for custom military merchandise in our Team Shop and enjoy a night at the ballpark honoring those who served.

Harry Potter Night, presented by 103.7 The River and KOLO:

Saturday, June 28th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

The Wizarding World is making a stop in Downtown Reno! Ride your brooms down to the ballpark for Harry Potter merchandise and be sure to arrive early for a scarf giveaway! (while supplies last)

Softball Showdown: Nevada Football vs. Local Law Enforcement

Sunday June 29th vs. Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels

Back by popular demand! Come out to Greater Nevada Field on June 29 for the Aces game and stay postgame to watch Nevada Football take on local law enforcement in a softball showdown!

Dog Days presented by Sit Means Sit, NBC News 4, Fox 11 and Nevada Sports Net:

Two home games in June: Wednesday, June 11th & Thursday, June 26th

Featuring Lambo the Bat Dog

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

June Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays, presented by Nevada Donor Network and Alice 96.5 (6/10, 6/24)- Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $5.00.

Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM (6/11, 6/25) - $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at RenoAces.com.

Throwback Thursdays, presented by Coors Light, 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 (6/12, 6/26) - The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. Concession specials and merchandise will be available as well as $2 Coors Light.

Fireworks Friday, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. (6/13, 6/27) - Featuring pre-game, in-game and post-game fireworks.

Family Sundays, presented by SUNNY 106.9 FM (6/15, 6/29) - featuring $1.50 Hot Dogs, kids run the bases postgame and be sure to wear red as the Aces will be taking the field in their red "city pride" BLC hats!

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.