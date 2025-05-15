Bees Drop Seventh Straight on Kingery's Four Hit Night

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. - The Salt Lake Bees suffered their seventh straight loss on Wednesday night as Scott Kingery recorded four of the seven Salt Lake hits in the 6-2 loss to Sacramento.

Sacramento River Cats 6, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Ryan Watson (1 - 0)

LP: Jake Eder (0 - 2)

Game Summary

For the fourth straight game, the Bees allowed a first-inning run as the River Cats struck early. Grant McCray led off with a triple and came home on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Fitzgerald to give Sacramento a 1-0 lead.

Jake Eder settled in to retire the side in the second, but Sacramento extended its lead in the third with a leadoff home run from Brett Auerbach, making it 2-0.

Salt Lake's offense struggled early, managing just two hits across the first four innings, both coming from Scott Kingery.

The Bees finally broke through in the fifth with back-to-back singles from Sebastian Rivero and Yolmer Sánchez. With two outs and both runners in scoring position, Kingery came through again, lacing a game-tying triple to right field to even the score at 2-2.

Eder continued to pitch effectively, delivering three straight scoreless innings heading into the seventh. He recorded the first two outs of the frame before running into trouble. Osleivis Basabe launched a go-ahead solo homer over the left-field wall, knocking Eder out of the game.

The River Cats tacked on two more runs in the inning with a two-run double from Fitzgerald, capping a three-run two-out rally to take a 5-2 lead.

Sacramento added another run in the eighth, while the Bees managed just two hits over the final four innings, falling by a final score of 6-2.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its seventh straight game on Wednesday, matching its longest losing streak from last season and falling to 15-25 on the year.

The Bees' offensive struggles continued, scoring fewer than four runs for the fourth time in their last six games. They are now 0-15 when scoring three runs or fewer and have allowed five or more runs in eight consecutive games.

Scott Kingery led the offense, going a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate and accounting for more than half of the team's seven hits. In just his fourth game back from injury, Kingery recorded his third multi-hit performance-his second with three or more hits. He also tallied his second triple in three games and notched his second multi-RBI game of the season.

Sebastian Rivero extended his hitting streak to seven games, finishing 1-for-3 with a run scored. He has hit safely in 16 of the 18 games he's played this year and has scored in three consecutive outings.

Yolmer Sánchez added his eighth multi-hit game of the season, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. It marked his 20th run of the year, putting him just one behind team leader Niko Kavadas.

On the mound, Jake Eder delivered a season-high 6.2 innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while taking his second loss of the year. The eight hits marked a season high, and his streak of three consecutive games with five or more strikeouts ended, as he recorded just three punchouts.

Up Next

Salt Lake will look to avoid its longest losing streak since 2021 as the Bees aim to get back on track Thursday night at 7:45 PM MDT. Victor Mederos is scheduled to take the mound for Salt Lake, facing off against Carson Seymour at Sutter Health Park.







