OKC Comets Game Notes - May 15, 2025

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (26-15) at Round Rock Express (19-22)

Game #42 of 150/First Half #42 of 75/Road #18 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Nick Frasso (3-0, 3.76) vs. RR-LHP Ty Blach (0-0, 0.00)

Thursday, May 15, 2025 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets try to take the lead in their six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond. The series is tied, 1-1, after the Comets suffered their second road loss in the last eight away games last night. OKC is now 12-5 on the road this season, with three of those loses coming in Round Rock

Last Game: Adrian Houser threw 8.2 scoreless innings and kept the Oklahoma City Comets without a hit until the seventh inning as the Round Rock Express blanked the Comets, 5-0, Wednesday night at Dell Diamond. Houser's no-hit bid ended with a two-out single by Michael Chavis in the seventh inning. He was on the brink of a complete game shutout but was lifted from the game after Alex Freeland hit a double with two outs in the ninth inning. Round Rock took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and extended the lead to 4-0 in the fifth inning, including a two-run homer by Alex De Goti. The Express tallied the game's final run in the sixth inning. The Comets were shut out for the first time this season and did not have a runner reach scoring position until the ninth inning.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Nick Frasso (3-0) makes his fourth straight start and ninth overall appearance with OKC...Frasso pitched 4.1 innings May 9 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, allowing one run and four hits with two walks and a season-high five strikeouts (ND)...Through his first 9.1 innings of May, Frasso has posted a 0.96 ERA, allowing one run and seven hit while striking out eight...He tossed a season-high 5.0 innings May 2 against El Paso and did not allow a run as he helped lead the way in OKC's 10-0 shutout victory. The Chihuahuas managed three singles and two walks...Frasso served as OKC's Opening Night starter in Sugar Land March 28 for his first official game action since September 2023...Frasso missed the 2024 season after undergoing shoulder surgery...He finished his 2023 season with OKC, making four starts in his first Triple-A stint...Frasso is rated as the Dodgers' No. 17 prospect by Baseball America and came to the Dodgers via an August 2022 trade with Toronto.

Against the Express: 2025: 5-3 2024: 15-12 All-time: 196-154 At RR: 107-77 The Comets make their second trip of the season to Dell Diamond after winning the first series of the season between the teams April 8-13, 4-2...During their first series of 2025, OKC opened with three straight wins before the Express won two of the final three meetings. OKC outscored the Express, 51-24, in the first series and hit 18 homers compared to four homers by the Express. Alex Freeland led OKC with 11 hits and 10 RBI...After facing one another 27 times in 2024, the two teams face off 18 times in 2025 with all of the games coming within the first half of the season. The teams also play each other June 17-22 in OKC...OKC won the 2024 series between the teams, 15-12, including going 9-6 at Dell Diamond and winning each of the final three games of the season...OKC outscored the Express, 152-105, in the 2024 series and hit 30 homers compared to 23 for the Express...Oklahoma City has now won four straight season series against the Express, going 61-43 during the span, and OKC last lost a season series against Round Rock in 2019 (10-6).

Zero Gravity: Last night, the Comets were shut out for the first time since July 21, 2024 - also at Round Rock - snapping a streak of 94 consecutive games scoring at least one run...Round Rock pitcher Adrian Houser's 8.2 innings marked the longest start by an opposing pitcher against Oklahoma City since Omaha's Arnaldo Hernandez completed nine innings Aug. 15, 2018. Houser faced two over the minimum through eight innings on just 76 pitches before finishing with 92 pitches. He induced 16 groundouts, including three ground ball double plays...Including last night and this season, Oklahoma City has been shut out a total of eight times since 2023 - five times in 2024 and two times in 2023 - over a total of 339 games played...Entering Wednesday, the Comets had slashed .304/.396/.582 with a total of 59 runs and 83 hits through their first seven games of the season at Dell Diamond. OKC had scored at least seven runs in five of the first seven games and tallied at least 10 hits in five of the first seven games.

Looking Through the Telescope: With last night's loss, the Comets fell to two games behind first-place Las Vegas in the overall PCL standings as the Aviators have now won three straight games...The Comets are now 4-6 in their last 10 games after going 11-2 in the previous 13 games...Oklahoma City is undefeated through the first seven series of the season, going 5-0-2. After winning each of their first five series, the Comets have had to settle for splits in the each of the last two series, losing the series finale each time after entering with a 3-2 series lead. The Comets have won each of their first three road series of 2025.

System Reboot: Yesterday the Comets offense was held to four hits or less for the second time in the last five games and third time in the last 10 games. The team was also limited to two runs or less for the fifth time in the last 10 games and to three runs or less for the seventh time in the last 10 games. It was also the seventh time in 10 games to finish with two or fewer extra-base hits, and fourth time to tally just one extra-base hit...Since May 3, the Comets' 35 runs scored are fewest in the league, while the team's .232 AVG is second-lowest and their 75 hits third-fewest in the league during the 10-game span. Albuquerque and Salt Lake have fewer hits since May 3, but have also played one less game than OKC. The team's .359 SLG and .697 OPS are both second-worst...The dip in production came after OKC piled up 15 hits Tuesday night in the series opener, marking the third game of the season with at least 15 hits - all at Dell Diamond. All nine batters collected at least one hit Tuesday, and five Comets finished with multi-hit games. The top five batters in the order combined to go 11-for-26 (.423) with two homers and four extra-base hits.

Free Bird: Alex Freeland has doubled in back-to-back games as he collected the Comets' lone extra-base hit last night with two outs in the ninth inning. While his team-leading 14 doubles are third-most in the league this season, he has just two in his last 17 games after hitting 12 through his first 23 games of 2025...Freeland leads the Comets with 29 RBI and 26 walks in addition to doubles, while being tied with Ryan Ward for the most games played and ranking second with 43 hits and 24 runs scored...His 17 extra-base hits are tied for fifth-most in the PCL, while his 29 RBI and 26 walks are both tied for sixth-most in the league...In eight games in Round Rock, Freeland is 14-for-35 (.400) with 7 XBH.

The Warden: Ryan Ward drew a walk last night and has reached base in nine straight games for his second-longest on-base streak of the season...Ward leads the Comets with 49 hits, 31 runs scored and nine homers, while his 40 games are tied for the team lead and his 28 RBI are second...His nine homers are tied for second-most in the league, while his total hits are third-most among PCL players, his 83 total bases are fourth, his 31 runs are tied for fourth and his .942 OPS is fifth...Ward became OKC's all-time career home run leader during the Bricktown era (since 1998) this season and has 63 home runs in his OKC career, while his 224 career RBI are second-most in OKC's Bricktown era behind Jason Botts' 230 RBI (2005-08).

Dinger Details: Last night marked the seventh time in the last 10 games the Comets were held without a home run. The Comets hit 41 home runs through the first 32 games of the season - tied for most in the league with Reno. However, OKC has been limited to seven home runs over the last 10 games - second-fewest in the league during the recent span...On the other hand, the Comets allowed another home run last night and have now allowed seven home runs over the last three games - their most allowed over a three-game span this season and most over a three-game span since Aug. 14-16, 2024 in Las Vegas (7 HR). OKC has allowed at least one homer in four straight games just twice this season - April 25-30 (6 HR) and April 6-10 (4 HR)...The Comets' 36 home runs allowed in 2025 are third-fewest in the PCL.

Defenders of the Diamond: The Comets have played error-free defense in five straight games and have committed just one error over the eight games...OKC has turned eight double plays in the last five games and at least one double play in seven straight games (10). OKC's 42 double plays this season are tied for second-most in the league.

Around the Horn: Thanks to Alex Freeland's double with two outs in the ninth inning, OKC has still notched at least one extra-base hit every game this season and in 55 straight games going back to last season...The Comets continue to lead the PCL with 61 stolen bases, however the team has just three steals over the last seven games...Over the last eight games, Michael Chavis is 11-for-32 (.344) with five doubles and four multi-hit games. He and Justin Dean were the only Comets to reach base twice yesterday.







