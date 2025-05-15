Rainiers Bullpen Dominant in 6-3 Win over Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers (17-24) bullpen combined for 5.0 shutout innings in 6-3 win over the Albuquerque Isotopes (16-24) on Wednesday night at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes struck first in game two scoring all three of their runs in the bottom of the second inning after sending eight to the plate. A leadoff walk for Keston Hiura would represent the first base runner for the Isotopes before a single from Aaron Schunk put two aboard. An RBI single from Ryan Ritter scored Hiura to put Albuquerque on the board. Two more runs scored on a double from Sterlin Thompson. Thompson attempted to stretch a triple but was out on the throw.

Tacoma quickly countered, tying the game at three in the top of the third inning. Blake Hunt led off the frame with his first triple of the season before coming in to score on an RBI single from Rhylan Thomas. Jack Lopez followed with a single of his own before both advancing on a passed ball. Thomas came in to score on an RBI single from Cole Young while Lopez followed behind him in what was ruled an error to the center fielder, Sam Hilliard.

The scoring went silent on both sides until the top of the sixth inning when Austin Shenton launched a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the inning. With his seventh of the season, Tacoma took their first lead of the night.

Holding on to the one-run lead until the top of the ninth inning, Tacoma tacked on two more to double a 6-3 lead. Thomas singled to lead off the inning, notching his second hit of the night before a sacrifice bunt from Lopez moved him to scoring position. Samad Taylor worked a walk to put two on base before Harry Ford hit an RBI single to bring in Thomas and extend a 5-3 lead. The final run of the night came courtesy of an RBI single from Dominic Canzone which scored Taylor and extended the 6-3 lead.

Matt Cronin earned his second winning decision tossing 1.2 scoreless frames allowing two hits while striking out one in relief of the starter, Nick Fraze. Jackson Kowar pitched his second rehab outing with Tacoma tossing a scoreless inning without allowing a hit. Kowar walked one and struck out one. Adonis Medina and Jesse Hahn also recorded a hold. Will Klein earned his third save of the season pitching a perfect ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts to solidify the final, 6-3.

Postgame Notes:

Harry Ford's 2-for-5 effort on Wednesday extended his hitting streak to six games and his multi-hit streak to five consecutive games...his five-game streak with multiple hits is the longest for a Rainier since Taylor Trammell did so from June 20-24, 2023...in his last five games, Ford is hitting .667 (12x18) with three doubles and a home run. Ford also extended his 23-game on-base streak which continues to represent the longest streak in the PCL.

Matt Cronin tossed 1.2 scoreless innings on Wednesday in his sixth appearance with the Rainiers...Cronin has yet to allow a run with Tacoma...his sixth consecutive appearance without allowing an earned run is the longest streak for a Rainier this season and the longest since Brett de Geus went seven straight outings from July 6-31, 2023 without allowing a run

The Rainiers plated two of their six runs in the ninth inning...it's the second time this season the Rainiers have plated multiple runs in the ninth inning and the first since March 30, when Austin Shenton hit a three-run, walk-off home run to beat Round Rock 5-2







