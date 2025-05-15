Mena Dazzles, Aces Fall in Extra-Innings to Space Cowboys

May 15, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, Tex - The Reno Aces (21-21) dropped their second straight extra-inning heartbreaker to the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (24-18), the Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, falling 1-0 on Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Despite the loss, Cristian Mena delivered a stellar performance on the mound, striking out seven over 5 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing just two hits and one walk. The talented right-hander has arguably been Reno's best starter this season, posting a 4.89 ERA with 40 strikeouts and 13 walks across 35 innings.

Jorge Barrosa recorded Reno's only hits of the night - a double in the first inning and a line-drive single in the ninth. The switch-hitting outfielder has been a steady contributor this season, slashing .266/.335/.417 with 12 doubles, three home runs, and 20 RBI.

Reno will look to snap a four-game skid in Friday's matchup against Sugar Land, with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Cristian Mena: 5.1 IP, 0 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3 1 2B, 1 BB

