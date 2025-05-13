Reno Aces to Host MLB Play Ball Event

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WHAT: FREE on-field event for children ages 3-14 years old featuring hitting, fielding, and running stations in the outfield

WHEN: Sunday, June 15th from 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

WHERE: Greater Nevada Field in the right field grass

In conjunction with Major League Baseball, the Reno Aces are hosting a FREE Play Ball Weekend Event on Sunday, June 15th for all children ages 3-14 years old. Entry for the event will be through the gates on the first base side (where Kuenzli St becomes Second St) and field access will be down the right field line.

Participants will receive one free GA ticket for the Aces' game vs. Sugar Land that afternoon. All other guests must purchase a ticket for Aces' game to be granted access to the event. Interested participants can sign up renoaces.com.

Single Game tickets are on sale now via RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







