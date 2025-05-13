Rainiers Defeat Isotopes 9-1 in Series Opener

May 13, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque, NM - The Tacoma Rainiers plated four runs in two different innings and cruised past the Isotopes 9-1 on Tuesday night, in a game called after six innings due to poor air quality in Albuquerque. Mariners prospect Harry Ford led the way offensively for Tacoma, going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a homer and three RBI.

The Isotopes Rain Check Policy is in effect for all tickets dated May 13, 2025. More information can be found here: https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/ballpark/weather-information

Topes Scope: - Isotopes starter Tanner Gordon set a career-worst by allowing 12 hits (previous: 11 - Sept. 8, 2021 with the Rome Braves at Asheville). Additionally, it was the most knocks relented by an Albuquerque hurler since Josh Rodgers on Aug. 8, 2023 at Round Rock (also 12).

- Gordon also gave up eight runs, the second-most by an Isotopes starter in 2025. Andrew Quezada did not record an out in the second inning on April 25 at Reno, allowing 10 total runs (nine earned).

- Tacoma's six extra-base hits tied for the third-most allowed by the Isotopes in a game this season (also: April 3 vs. Salt Lake, April 17 vs. El Paso).

- The Rainiers hit three home runs, just the third time in 2025 Albuquerque has served up a trio or more in a contest (also: April 17 vs. El Paso, May 7 at Oklahoma City). Through 39 games in 2024, the Isotopes had relented three or more long balls on 10 different occassions.

- For the sixth time this season, the Isotopes finished with four or fewer hits in a contest. Tonight was the first occurrence of it taking place in a game that did not last nine innings.

- Albuquerque's .229 team batting average in May is the second-lowest in the Pacific Coast League this month (Sacramento, .208).

- Ezequiel Tovar continued his rehab assignment and was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Tovar is 1-for-10 in three contests with Albuquerque.

- Tyler Freeman finished 1-for-3 with a sixth-inning single. He is 2-for-7 with a double and two walks through three games on his own rehab stint.

- Warming Bernabel was 0-for-2 and is slashing just .121/.216/.212 through 10 contests in May.

- The Isotopes pitching staff recorded just one strikeout for the 16th time in team history, and second in 2025. It also occurred April 20 vs. El Paso in the second game of a doubleheader. Albuquerque has never had a game where they recorded zero strikeouts.

- Albuquerque lost a series opener for the first time since April 8 at Sugar Land, ending a streak of four consecutive victories (vs. ELP, at RNO, vs. SL, at OKC), their longest since March 31-April 18, 2023.

- Harry Ford and Samad Taylor each hit a two-run homer for Tacoma in the third. It marked just the third time in 2025 Albuquerque allowed multiple long balls in an inning (also: April 13 at Sugar Land - Short, Price; May 7 at Oklahoma City - Ruiz, Rushing, Ward).

- Albuquerque has lost four of their last five series-opening games played against Tacoma at home.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Rainiers continue their series Wednesday, with first pitch at 6:35 pm MT in the Duke City. In a matchup of southpaws, Jack O'Loughlin and Jhonathan Diaz are slated to start for Albuquerque and Tacoma respectively.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2025

