Isotopes Claim 6-3 Series Finale Win over Comets

May 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Oklahoma City, OK - With the Isotopes trialing, 3-2, entering the eighth inning, Trevor Boone swatted a one-out solo clout to tie the contest. After Ezequiel Tovar singled and Tyler Freeman reached on a hit-by-pitch, Warming Bernabel blasted a three-run homer to give Albuquerque a 6-3 win and a series split Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - In his second rehab game with the Isotopes, Ezequiel Tovar went 1-for-3 with a walk and a run at the plate and played nine innings at shortstop.

-Tyler Freeman, also in his second rehab game with Albuquerque, went 0-for-2 with a walk, hit-by-pitch and two runs while playing nine innings in right field.

-Aaron Schunk went 1-for-4 with a two-run dinger during his second rehab contest with the Isotopes. He played nine innings at second base.

-Today marks the fifth time this season Albuquerque has claimed a come-from-behind victory when trailing after the seventh inning or later and the second time this series (also: May 6, 6-2 win).

-With the win, the Isotopes split the six-game series with the Comets, ending a three-series losing streak on the road.

-The club also improved to 2-5 in series finales and 2-2 on the road. Albuquerque had dropped five-straight series finales after winning the first finale of the season on March 31 at Sacramento, 2-1.

-The Isotopes relented three runs or fewer for the 14th time this season, third-straight and fifth time in the club's last eight contests.

-Albuquerque plated four runs in the eighth inning, the third time this series scoring four-plus runs in a frame. It's also the third time in 2025 with four runs in the eighth inning (also: May 6 at OKC and May 2 vs. Salt Lake).

-All six of the Isotopes' runs came via the home run.

-Warming Bernabel belted his fifth homer of the season and first since April 17 when he swatted two (19 games). The homer was also his first extra-base hit since April 30 (eight games).

-Trevor Boone connected on his third clout with the Isotopes in 13 contest this season.

-Julio Carreras went 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hit streak. It was tied for the longest active streak in Triple-A.

On Deck: After a day off Monday, the Isotopes will host a six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Neither team has announced a starter.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.