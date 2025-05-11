Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - vs. Sacramento

May 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TODAY'S GAME - 5/11 vs. Sacramento

FIRST PITCH - 1:35 PM (PT) at Cheney Stadium - Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Blas Castaño (2-1, 3.31) vs. Sacramento RHP Carson Ragsdale (2-2, 6.64)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Were able to erase an early 3-0 deficit, but could not pull off a second comeback in a 7-5 loss to Sacramento on Saturday...George Kirby made his second Major League rehab start with Tacoma, allowing three runs on four hits over 3.0 innings, while racking up five strikeouts... Jackson Kowar made his first Major League rehab appearance with the Rainiers in the top of the fourth, tossing a scoreless frame...trailing 3-0 in the bottom of the fourth, Tacoma tied the game thanks to a two-run double from Dominic Canzone and a sacrifice fly from Austin Shenton...Shenton delivered again in the sixth inning with an RBI single to give the Rainiers the 4-3 lead...the River Cats took the lead back in the top of the seventh on a Marco Luciano grand slam, taking a 7-4 lead...the Rainiers got one run back in the ninth inning on a Samad Taylor home run, but that would be as close as they would get in the 7-5 loss.

BLAS IS NOW IN SESSION: RHP Blas Castaño will make his fifth start of the season tonight, having worked in a long relief role in three of his first four outings this year...Castaño ranks third in the PCL in ERA (3.31), sixth in opponent batting average (.237) and seventh in WHIP (1.29)...Castaño has also kept the ball on the ground this season, ranking third among qualified PCL pitchers in groundball/flyball ratio at 1.96 (per FanGraphs)...Castaño, who has yet to surrender a home run, has pitched the most innings at Triple-A and the third-most in the minor leagues (32.2) without giving up a long ball.

ROSTER RECAP: The Rainiers made a flurry of roster moves on Saturday, adding four players to the roster: RHP Jackson Kowar joined Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment, RHP Trevor Gott and RHP Jesse Hahn were activated from the Injured List, and RHP Casey Lawrence re-joins the Rainiers after signing a minor league contract with Seattle on May 7...Kowar was placed on the Mariners 60-Day Injured List on March 2 as he recovers from Tommy John surgery...Gott has yet to appear in a game this year with the Rainiers after he was placed on the Injured List on March 28...Hahn appeared in one game for the Rainiers, throwing a scoreless inning on March 30 and pitched in two games with Seattle, allowing one unearned run in 4.0 innings...Lawrence has made two starts with Tacoma this year, going 0-0 with a 4.35 ERA...he has pitched in four games with Seattle, going 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA...he also appeared in one game with Toronto, allowing three runs on six hits in 2.2 innings on April 29, which was his most recent outing...to make room on the roster, the Rainiers placed RHP Michael Mariot and C Jacob Nottingham on the Development List and transferred INF Axel Sanchez to Everett.

COLE'S CATCHING FIRE: INF Cole Young is riding a season-best seven-game hitting streak, picking up multiple hits in each of the first four...over the seven-game tear, Young is hitting .444 (12x27) with two doubles, one triple, two home runs and five RBI with nine runs scored...Young's 12 hits in the month of May are the second-most in the PCL...he also ranks among PCL leaders in May in: runs (3rd - 9), total bases (4th - 22), slugging percentage (5th - .656), extra-base hits (T-6th - 5), batting average (T-8th - .333) and OPS (10th - .996).

IN THE CAN-ZONE: OF Dominic Canzone was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week on Monday...Canzone went 7-for-19 (.368 average) with one double, four home runs, six RBI and six runs scored...he also had a 1.053 slugging percentage and a 1.453 OPS...Canzone is now on a 10-game hitting streak, the longest by a Rainier this season...in his last 10 games, Canzone is hitting .359 (14x39), with four doubles, six home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs scored...in the month of May, Canzone leads the PCL in: extra-base hits (7), home runs (4), OPS (1.233), RBI (13), slugging percentage (.839) and total bases (26)...he also ranks among the May league leaders in hits (3rd - 11) batting average (5th - .355) and runs (T-7th - 7).

EXTRA! EXTRA! BASES: Harry Ford's double in the second inning on Saturday marked the 16th consecutive game that the Rainiers have logged an extra-base hit, their longest streak of the season...over that 16-game stretch, the Rainiers are hitting .253 with a .766 team OPS...in that span, the 56 extra-base hits (33 doubles, two triples and 21 home runs) are the fourth-most in Triple-A...the Rainiers have also homered 19 times in their last 11 games (since April 27), tied for the most in Triple-A in that span.

FORD WALKS THIS WAY : By drawing 24 walks this season, Harry Ford ranks eighth among PCL hitters in walks, but is tied for the lead among all minor league catchers...Ford is also on a 21-game on-base streak, the longest for a Rainier this season...over the streak, Ford is hitting .270 with a .432 on-base percentage...Ford has drawn a walk in 16 of the 26 games he's played in...his 21-game on-base streak is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest in the league this year.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners fell 6-3 to the Blue Jays on Saturday at T-Mobile Park...the Mariners led 3-0 after four innings but the Blue Jays scored six unanswered runs to pull out the victory...Logan Evans allowed three runs on five hits over his 5.0 innings of work and did not factor into the decision...Rowdy Tellez went 1-for-4 with a home run in the second inning, his sixth long ball of the season.







