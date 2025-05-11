Kershaw Strong but Comets Falter Late

Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued a Major League Rehab Assignment for the Oklahoma City Comets who built an early lead before the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied late to send the Comets to a 6-3 loss Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Kershaw pitched four innings for the Comets who took a quick 3-0 lead. Esteury Ruiz scored a run on a passed ball in the first inning. The Comets (25-14) added two more runs in the second inning on a RBI triple by Justin Dean and another on an Isotopes throwing error for a 3-0 advantage. The Isotopes' (16-22) first two runs of the day scored on a two-run home run by Aaron Schunk in the fourth inning. Albuquerque then scored four more runs in the eighth inning, tying the score on a solo homer by Trevor Boone and taking the lead on a three-run homer by Warming Bernabel for a 6-3 edge. OKC brought potential tying run to the plate with one out in the ninth inning, but pitcher Diego Castillo retired the last two Comets batters to secure the Isotopes win.

Of Note:

-With Sunday's loss, the Comets finished their six-game series against the Isotopes with a 3-3 split and finished their 12-game homestand with a 6-6 record...Oklahoma City is now 5-0-2 in series this season after splitting both series during the homestand.

-Oklahoma City suffered its fourth loss of the season when leading a game after seven innings and is now 17-4 in those games...In six of OKC's last seven games, the winning team scored the game-deciding runs in the eighth inning or later.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his fifth rehab appearance, including his third with Oklahoma City this season. He faced 15 batters over 4.0 innings, allowing two runs on two hits, including a two-run home run, with two walks, one hit batter and two strikeouts. He threw 57 pitches (35 strikes). The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 60-day Injured List March 18 following offseason surgery on his left toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31.

-Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Kopech continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and made his second appearance with Oklahoma City of the series. He tossed a scoreless fifth inning for the Comets, allowing one hit with two strikeouts and facing four batters. The Dodgers placed Kopech on the 15-day IL March 15 with right shoulder impingement and he was transferred to the 60-day IL May 1.

-Ryan Ward and Justin Dean finished with multi-hit games for the Comets with Ward going 2-for-4 with a double and Dean going 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and run scored.

-Austin Gauthier extended his hitting streak to five games with a single and scored a run. He is 6-for-16 during the stretch.

-Oklahoma City's offense has been limited to three runs or less in three straight games and six times in the last eight games.

-Alex Freeland recorded the Comets' league-leading 60th stolen bases of the season.

Next Up: Following a day off Monday, the Comets open a six-game road series against the Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Dell Diamond. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







