OKC Comets Game Notes - May 11, 2025

May 11, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes (15-22) at Oklahoma City Comets (25-13)

Game #39 of 150/First Half #39 of 75/Home #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Evan Justice (1-1, 8.03) vs. OKC-LHP Clayton Kershaw (0-0, 3.38)

Sunday, May 11, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live, KOCB-TV

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets wrap up their six-game series against the Albuquerque Isotopes as well as their 12-game homestand at 2:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Mother's Day. Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start for the Comets as he continues a Major League Rehab Assignment...The Comets own a 3-2 series lead and will look for their sixth series win of the season on a Family Sunday, featuring pregame player autographs and postgame kids run the bases.

Last Game: Justin Wrobleski allowed one run over 7.0 innings and Austin Gauthier connected on two RBI singles as the Oklahoma City Comets defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 2-1, Saturday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Wrobleski tied the longest outing by a Comets pitcher this season and earned his first win of 2025, holding the Isotopes to one run and six hits. He issued two walks and recorded five strikeouts. Oklahoma City built a 2-0 lead on RBI singles by Gauthier in the second and fourth innings. The Isotopes got on the scoreboard with a RBI double in the fifth inning before being held scoreless over the game's final four frames by the OKC pitching staff.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Ten-time MLB All-Star, three-time Cy Young Award-winner, 2014 National League Most Valuable Player, 2011 Rawlings Gold Glove winner and two-time World Series champion Clayton Kershaw is scheduled to start as he continues a Major League Rehab Assignment in preparation for his 18th season with the Los Angeles Dodgers...The Dodgers placed Kershaw on the 60-day IL March 18 following offseason surgery on his left toe and left knee after left big toe inflammation ended his 2024 season Aug. 31...Kershaw has made four appearances during his rehab assignment, including Tuesday in the Arizona Complex League when he pitched 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings, allowing one walk with four K's. He threw 63 pitches (48 strikes) and faced 18 batters...He last pitched for the Comets April 30 against El Paso, tossing 5.0 innings and allowing three runs on four hits, including two homers, with one walk and four K's. He faced 18 batters, throwing 66 pitches (44 strikes)...Kershaw made seven starts with the Dodgers last season from July 25-Aug. 30, posting a 4.50 ERA and 2-2 record with 24 strikeouts and nine walks after the start of his season was delayed while recovering from offseason shoulder surgery...Kershaw also made rehab appearances with OKC last season, as well as in 2021, 2019 and 2017, and today will be his eighth career game with OKC...Kershaw has made additional stops in OKC as a four-time winner of the Warren Spahn Award (2011, 2013, 2014, 2017).

Against the Isotopes: 2025: 3-2 2024: 16-8 All-time: 157-129 At OKC: 87-58

The Isotopes travel to OKC for the first of three series between the teams in 2025 after the teams played one another 24 times during the first half of last season...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque last season and winning three of the four series against the Isotopes...Trey Sweeney racked up 34 hits and 31 RBI against the Isotopes last season, including seven home runs, while Ryan Ward hit 11 homers in the season series...OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series...OKC enters today 12-16 in their last 28 home games against the Isotopes going back to July 2023.

Down to the Wire: Oklahoma City and Albuquerque played a fourth straight game decided by one run Saturday night. Last night's game also marked OKC's fifth one-run contest in the last six games and eighth in the last 13 games. The Comets lead the PCL with 17 one-run games and are now 12-5 in those close games. No other PCL team has more than seven wins in one-run games this season, and no other team has played more than 13 one-run games, including current opponent Albuquerque (5-8)...On Thursday, the Comets secured their fourth walk-off win of the season and it was the 13th game of the season for OKC to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC collecting nine last at-bat wins...This is the first time since June 26-28, 2018 (including a doubleheader June 27) against Nashville that OKC has played four straight one-run games.

Back on Top: With last night's win, coupled with a loss by Las Vegas, the Comets moved into a tie for first place in the PCL standings as both teams own 25-13 records. The Comets are 6-5 during their current homestand and have won three of the last four games following a season-high three straight losses...Oklahoma City is 5-0-1 in series this season having won the first five series of the season and splitting their last series against El Paso. OKC will finish the current series with at least a split to remain undefeated through the first seven series of 2025.

Seven Up: Justin Wrobleski pitched a season-high 7.0 innings Saturday, becoming the second Oklahoma City pitcher to reach 7.0 innings this season as he joined Landon Knack who also did it April 26 in Salt Lake. Between the 2023-24 seasons combined, there were only two instances of a starter completing 7.0 innings...Wrobleski tied his career high and last pitched 7.0 innings June 16, 2024 for Double-A Tulsa against Arkansas...Oklahoma City's pitching staff held an opponent to one run or less for the fifth time this season and for the second time during the current homestand as the Comets shut out El Paso, 10-0, May 2.

Cheers for Chavis: Michael Chavis went 2-for-4 with a double Saturday night as he knocked Oklahoma City's lone extra-base hit of the game, as well as his fourth double in the last three games and fifth in the last five games...Chavis has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 9-for-23 (.391) with five doubles and five RBI...His two-run double in the ninth inning Thursday led to OKC's fourth walk-off win of the season and it was his second walk-off hit of the season...Overall this season, Chavis is batting .307 with 17 extra-base hits - tied for fifth-most in the league - 21 RBI and 22 runs scored. His .570 SLG ranks third and his .933 OPS ranks sixth in the PCL.

Austin City Limits: Austin Gauthier recorded his third multi-hit game - and first since April 12 at Round Rock - as well as his third multi-RBI game of the season Saturday as he went 2-for-2. He also drew a walk as he reached base in all three of his plate appearances. He has hit safely in four straight games, going 5-for-12, including a home run, and three RBI with three walks...His 21 walks this season are second-most among Comets players.

Stalled: The Oklahoma City offense was held to two runs last night for the fourth time in the last seven games and to two runs or less for the sixth time overall this season. Through the first 31 games of the season, the Comets were limited to two runs or less just twice...The Comets have scored a total of five runs over the last two games combined after scoring a combined 13 runs Wednesday and Thursday against the Isotopes...Oklahoma City finished with eight hits Saturday after being held to a season-low three hits Friday as well as the team's lowest hit total since Sept. 6, 2024 against Sugar Land when OKC was also held to three hits. Friday night was just the third time in Oklahoma City's last 208 games, dating to the 2023 season, that the team's offense collected three or fewer hits...The Comets matched their season low with one extra-base hit Saturday for the third time in the current seven-game stretch. The Comets have batted .225 (49x218) with 24 runs scored over the last seven games.

Dinger Details: Saturday marked the fifth time in the last seven games the Comets were held without a home run. The Comets' 46 home runs through 38 games this season are tied for third-most among all teams in the Minors, however only 16 of Oklahoma City's home runs this season have come at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark through 22 home games (tied for third-fewest in the league at home) and 30 of OKC's homers have been hit on the road over 15 games...James Outman (currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers) and Ryan Ward are tied with six other PCL players for the league lead with eight homers each. Ward owns OKC's Bricktown-era career home run record with 62 homers.

Around the Horn: The Comets lead the PCL with 59 steals in 38 games. However, the team has just one stolen base over the last four games...OKC has allowed the fewest hits in the PCL (286), but team's 207 walks allowed pace all Triple-A teams and rank second-most in the Minors behind fellow Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (219)...With a chance for a series win on the line this season, the Comets are 2-1 in series finales.







