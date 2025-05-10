OKC Comets Game Notes - May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Albuquerque Isotopes (15-21) at Oklahoma City Comets (24-13)

Game #38 of 150/First Half #38 of 75/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: ABQ-LHP Ryan Rolison (3-1, 3.93) vs. OKC-LHP Justin Wrobleski (0-1, 5.01)

Saturday, May 10, 2025 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game : The Oklahoma City Comets try to avoid back-to-back losses and aim to pick up their third win of the series at 6:05 p.m. against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The six-game series is tied, 2-2...Following an 11-2 stretch, the Comets have four losses in their last six games...Tonight is Faith Night, presented by the Scott Dawson Evangelical Association, featuring a postgame concert by Mac Powell and live performance by speed painter Revel.

Last Game : The Oklahoma City Comets scored two runs in the eighth inning but were unable to complete a comeback in a 4-3 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Comets took the first lead of the night on a solo home run by Austin Gauthier in the third inning. Albuquerque tied the score on a RBI ground-rule double by Zac Veen in the fourth inning and the Isotopes went on to build a 4-1 lead, including a home run by Keston Hiura in the eighth inning. In the bottom of the eighth inning, Esteury Ruiz scored a run on a passed ball and a RBI double by Michael Chavis trimmed the deficit to one run. Isotopes pitcher Antoine Kelly then retired all three Oklahoma City batters he faced in the ninth inning to preserve the win for Albuquerque.

Today's Probable Pitcher : Justin Wrobleski (0-1) makes his sixth start of the season with OKC...He pitched a season-high 6.0 innings May 3 against El Paso, allowing two runs and five hits, including a home run, with three walks and a season-high six strikeouts and did not factor into the decision of OKC's 4-2 loss. It was Wrobleski's longest outing since June 16, 2024 with Double-A Tulsa...Wrobleski has surrendered at least one home run in each of his last five games between OKC and LAD, with seven total during the stretch...He pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers April 8 at Washington, allowing eight runs and eight hits, including two homers, with three walks and four K's in 5.0 IP and was charged with the loss...Wrobleski made his season debut with OKC April 1 against El Paso with 5.2 scoreless frames...The lefty spent time at three levels of the Dodgers organization last season, including seven games with OKC...He made his MLB debut July 7, 2024 vs. Milwaukee and went on to post a 1-2 record, 5.70 ERA and 1.38 WHIP with 26 K's and 16 walks with the Dodgers...He is rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America and was selected by the Dodgers in the 11th round of the 2021 MLB Draft from Oklahoma State University.

Against the Isotopes : 2025: 2-2 2024: 16-8 All-time: 156-129 At OKC: 86-58

The Isotopes travel to OKC for the first of three series between the teams in 2025 after the teams played one another 24 times during the first half of last season...OKC won the 2024 series, 16-8, but lost five of the last eight meetings between the teams after starting 13-3 against Albuquerque last season and winning three of the four series against the Isotopes...Trey Sweeney racked up 34 hits and 31 RBI against the Isotopes last season, including seven home runs, while Ryan Ward hit 11 homers in the season series...OKC batted .315 over the 24 games, scored 191 runs (7.96 per game) and hit 39 homers...On April 25, 2024, OKC scored at least 21 runs for the fifth time during the team's Bricktown era and OKC tallied double-digit runs against the Isotopes seven times last season...OKC has won four of the last six seasons series against Albuquerque and have won two of the last three seasons series...OKC enters today 11-16 in their last 27 home games against the Isotopes going back to July 2023.

Down to the Wire : Last night, the Comets and Isotopes played a third straight game decided by one run and Friday marked the Comets' fourth one-run contest in the last five games and seventh in the team's last 12 games. Oklahoma City leads the PCL with 16 one-run games this season and is now 11-5 in those close games. No other PCL team has more than seven wins in one-run games this season, and no other team has played more than 12 one-run games...On Thursday, the Comets secured their fourth walk-off win of the season and it was the 13th game of the season for OKC to be decided in a final at-bat with OKC collecting nine last at-bat wins.

Cheers for Chavis : Michael Chavis hit his third double in the last two games and fourth double in his last four games Friday night. He also finished last night's game with a walk and a RBI...Chavis has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 7-for-19 (.368) with four doubles and five RBI...His RBI double in the ninth inning Thursday secured OKC's fourth walk-off win of the season and it was his second walk-off hit of the season...Overall this season, Chavis is batting .300 with 16 extra-base hits -tied for fifth-most in the league - 21 RBI and 22 runs scored. His .564 SLG ranks fifth and his .922 OPS ranks eighth in the PCL.

Base Jumping : Esteury Ruiz drew two walks, scored a run and recorded his league-leading 19th stolen base of the season Friday night. He has now reached base in 25 of his 26 games with OKC this season, although his six-game hitting streak came to an end Friday. It was just the second time in his last 15 games with a plate appearance Ruiz did not collect a hit...Over his last 16 games, Ruiz is batting .327 (18x55) with eight extra-base hits, 10 walks 13 stolen bases and 13 runs scored...Ruiz ranks sixth in the league with a .416 OBP, including two games with Las Vegas to start the season. His 19 stolen bases pace the PCL.

Stalled : The Oklahoma City offense was held to a season-low three hits Friday as well as the team's lowest hit total since Sept. 6, 2024 against Sugar Land when OKC was also held to three hits. Last night was just the third time in Oklahoma City's last 208 games, dating to the 2023 season, that the team's offense was collected three or fewer hits...Two of the Comets' hits Friday night went for extra bases as Austin Gauthier hit his second homer of the season and Michael Chavis doubled. The Comets have had at least one extra-base hit each game this season...During the team's current 2-4 stretch, the Comets have batted .218 (41x188) with 22 runs scored. The team has been limited to three or fewer runs in each of the four losses, and in those four games combined, the Comets have scored a total of nine runs while batting .182 (22x121) with six extra-base hits. In the two wins, the team has scored a combined 13 runs on 22 hits, batting .284 (19x67) with 10 extra-base hits.

Dinger Details : After being held without a home run in four of the previous five games, Austin Gauthier connected on the Comets' 46th home run of the season Friday night. Oklahoma City's 46 home runs this season through 37 games are tied with Reno for the league lead and are second-most in the Minors behind Charlotte's 56 homers...James Outman (currently with the Dodgers) and Ryan Ward are two of the six players tied atop the PCL with eight home runs each...On the pitching side, the Comets are tied with Albuquerque for the second-fewest homers allowed in the PCL this season with 29.

The Flying Comets: The Comets lead the PCL with 59 steals in 37 games. However, the team has just one stolen base over the last three games after tallying seven over the three previous games...Over the past four seasons, OKC has not finished higher than sixth in the in the 10-team PCL, and going back further to when the PCL had 16 teams, OKC has not finished within the top half of the league in steals since 2016.

HRDX : Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark will be one of six stops on the 2025 Home Run Derby X tour, the OKC Comets and MLB announced Friday as MLB legends and current and former collegiate stars are set to take the field in Oklahoma City Aug. 23. Home Run Derby X is an exciting three-on-three co-ed competition built around power hitting and athletic catches showcasing a home run derby with defense. Each city's event will feature four different teams led by a MLB legend and female player from softball and women's baseball. Tickets are scheduled to go on sale for all tour stops May 22.

Around the Horn : Ryan Ward holds second place on OKC's Bricktown-era career list with 223 RBI - seven RBI away from tying the team record of 230 set by Jason Botts (2005-08) - and owns OKC's Bricktown-era career home run record with 62. Ward is tied for the league lead with eight homers while ranking tied for second in hits (43), third in total bases (73) and third in runs scored (28)...The Comets are 1-5 in games scheduled to begin at 6:05 p.m., with losses in five straight (all at home)...OKC has allowed the fewest hits in the PCL (279), but team's 205 walks allowed pace all Triple-A teams and rank second-most in the Minors behind fellow Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate High-A Great Lakes (208).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.