Bees Drop Fourth Straight After Offensive Surge by Sugar Land

SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped its fourth straight contest after Sugar Land secured the series win by rattling off a season-high 14 runs scored and 17 hits to take down the Bees 14-7 on Saturday night.

Sugar Land Space Cowboys 14, Salt Lake Bees 7

WP: Rhett Kouba (1 - 0)

LP: Michael Darrell-Hicks (0 - 1)

Game Summary

For the fourth time in five games of the series, it was Sugar Land who struck first. Jesús Bastidas and Luis Guillorme delivered back-to-back RBI hits to give the Space Cowboys an early 2-0 lead.

Salt Lake responded immediately, as Niko Kavadas launched a two-run homer to right field to tie the game.

The Bees kept the momentum going in the bottom of the second, scoring three more runs on RBI doubles from Tucker Flint, Korey Holland, and Carter Kieboom to take a 5-2 lead.

After a shaky first inning, Bees starter Dakota Hudson settled in, retiring the side in order in back-to-back innings. However, the Space Cowboys began to rally in the fifth with four straight batters reaching base with two outs. Guillorme and Luis Castro each delivered RBI singles to trim the deficit to 5-4.

Sugar Land broke the game open in the seventh with a five-run inning. The rally began with four straight hits, including a one-out triple by Brice Matthews. Guillorme collected his fourth hit of the night and Joe Hudson capped off the frame with a two-out, three-run homer to left-center, giving the Space Cowboys a 9-5 lead.

Sugar Land continued to pour it on by adding two more runs in the eighth and three in the ninth, totaling 10 runs over the final three innings. Hudson crushed his second home run of the game to complete a six-RBI performance.

The Space Cowboys secured a 14-7 victory, scoring 12 of their 14 runs from the fifth inning onward while holding Salt Lake to just two runs over the final seven innings-those coming on a ninth-inning two-run homer by Chuckie Robinson.

Game Notes

The Salt Lake Bees dropped their fourth consecutive game, marking their longest losing streak of the season. The team now sits at 15-22 after falling four games to one in the series against Sugar Land.

Despite the loss, the Bees recorded their second double-digit hit total of the series with 11. However, Sugar Land erupted for a season-high 14 runs on 17 hits - the third-most hits Salt Lake has allowed this year.

Carter Kieboom extended his hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored. It was his third multi-hit game of the series and a team-leading 11th of the season. He's batting .474 in the series with nine hits, four runs, four RBIs, and a 1.237 OPS.

Tucker Flint went 2-for-4 with an RBI double in the second inning. It marked his second double of the season and continued his four-game hit streak. He has scored in four of his last five games.

Niko Kavadas launched his sixth home run of the year, tying Kieboom for the team lead. He finished 1-for-2 with two RBIs, extending his on-base streak to nine games and recording his first multi-RBI game since April 16.

Scott Kingery returned for the first time since April 6 and picked up two hits in his debut at The Ballpark at America First Square. It was his fourth multi-hit effort in nine games, and he's hit safely in seven of those contests.

Chuckie Robinson hit his first home run of the season, going 1-for-5. He has hit safely in six of his last eight games and three times in the series.

Dakota Hudson made his fourth start of the year, allowing four runs on a season-high-tying seven hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out one and received a no-decision.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Sugar Land will wrap up the six-game set on Sunday with a 12:05 first pitch as the Bees look for their second win of the series with Caden Dana on the mound to face AJ Blubaugh, a rematch of Game One.







