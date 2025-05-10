Tacoma Scores Season-High 11 Runs in Third-Straight Victory

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (14-23) won their third-straight game over the Sacramento River Cats (17-20), scoring a season-high 11 runs in an 11-2 victory in front of a season-high crowd of 7,102. The 11-2 win goes down as the largest margin of victory for the Rainiers this year.

Sacramento got on the board first, scoring in the game's opening frame. Tacoma starter Jhonathan Diaz retired the first two batters he faced, at which point Daniel Johnson laced a single to right field. Devin Mann singled as well and both runners scored on a double from Logan Porter to left field to make it 2-0.

Tacoma responded in the bottom of the first. Rhylan Thomas led off with a double in his first game back with Tacoma after his Major League debut with Seattle. Cole Young struck out swinging, which Samad Taylor followed with a walk. Dominic Canzone then hit a three-run home run to left-center field to give Tacoma the lead at 3-2, marking his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit and his eighth home run of the season.

Tacoma added to their lead in the fifth, which began with a walk from Spencer Packard. Jack Lopez singled to right field, which Thomas followed with a double that deflected off of Sacramento starter Carson Seymour and rolled into shallow left field. Packard scored on the play, and Lopez advanced to third. Taylor brought Lopez in with a sacrifice fly to right field, making the score 5-2 before Dominic Canzone struck out to end the inning.

The Rainiers would add one more in the sixth via a solo home run from Austin Shenton, his sixth of the year, bringing the score to 6-2.

Diaz pitched a season-high 7.0 innings for Tacoma, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five. After allowing two runs in the first inning, Diaz did not allow another runner to reach scoring position over the following six innings.

Tacoma broke the game open in the seventh inning. Thomas led off with a single, his third hit of the game. Young walked, and Taylor singled to load the bases. Canzone recorded his fourth RBI of the game with a single to score Thomas, which also kept the bases loaded. The Rainiers continued to play station-to-station, as Tyler Locklear singled to score Taylor and make it 8-2. Blake Hunt then cleared the bases with a double to right field, bringing the score to 11-2 and giving Tacoma a season-high in runs scored.

There would be no more scoring after the seventh inning, with the final sticking at 11-2. Diaz's seven innings pitched earned him his second win of the season, while Shintaro Fujinami and Bryan Shaw both pitched scoreless frames out of the bullpen for Tacoma. Carson Seymour took the loss for Sacramento, his fourth of the year.

Postgame Notes:

Tonight's attendance was 7,102, which is a season-high at Cheney Stadium.

Tacoma scored 11 runs tonight, which marks a season-high. The last time the Rainiers scored 11 or more runs in a game was September 19th of last season in an 11-7 victory over Round Rock.

Jhonathan Diaz's 7.0 innings pitched tonight is a season-high for any Tacoma pitcher. The last time Diaz pitched seven innings in a game was on May 17th, 2024 versus Salt Lake. The last Rainiers pitcher who completed seven innings in a game was Blas Castano on August 4th, 2024, which was also against Salt Lake.

Dominic Canzone extended his extra-base hit streak to five straight games with his home run tonight, which is the longest active streak in the PCL and tied for second-longest streak in the league this year. His nine-game hitting-streak is also the third-longest active streak in the PCL.

Canzone's home run in the first inning marked back-to-back games with a home run, the second time this season he's accomplished the feat. His four RBIs tonight are tied for second-most in a game for a Rainier this season with Ben Williamson's four-RBI performance on April 10th versus Sacramento. They trail only Samad Taylor's five-RBI game versus Sacramento on April 12th.

Blake Hunt's three-RBI double gave him a season-high in RBIs. The last time Blake Hunt recorded three or more RBIs in a game was on April 8th, 2024 versus Reno.

Rhylan Thomas's three-hit game is his fifth of the season, which ties him with Samad Taylor for the most three-hit games for any Rainier this season.







