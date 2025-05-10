Aviators Host El Paso Chihuahuas in Six-Game Homestand from Tuesday-Sunday, May 13-18

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, will host the El Paso Chihuahuas, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, in the opener of the six-game series on Tuesday, May 13 at 6:35 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The fourth homestand will consist of six-game games from Tuesday-Sunday, May 13-18. Game times: Tuesday-Thursday at 6:35 p.m.; Friday-Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and the series finale on Sunday (May 18) at 12:05 p.m.

The Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) on channel 5.2, Cox cable channel 77, YoutubeTV and Fubo will broadcast two games on Wednesday, May 14 and Sunday, May 18. A total of 30 home games will be broadcast by SSSEN during the 2025 season.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are currently on a six-game road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The series will conclude on Sunday, May 11.

Las Vegas is tied for the best record in Triple-A (25-12, .676). Lehigh Valley, Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies (International League), is also 25-12 (.676).

The Aviators are in their 42nd season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

The 2025 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, May 26, Memorial Day at Sugar Land) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

PACFIC COAST LEAGUE: The PCL is in its 122nd season (1903-2020, 2022 -) and consists of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. West Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; East Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Comets, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys. The 10-team league in 2021 was named Triple-A West and returned as the PCL in 2022!

HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, May 13: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata "Silver Kings"

Wednesday, May 14: Bark on the Berm

Thursday, May 15: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, May 16: Fireworks & What if Night = Las Vegas Belly Busters

Saturday, May 17: *Aviators Glow Stick Night/Carnival Night *first 4,000 fans through the gates

Pacific Coast League Standings - first half - (May 10)

W-L, Pct., GB

Aviators, 25-12, .676, - -

Oklahoma City, 24-13, .649, 1.0

Reno, 20-17, .541, 5.0

Sugar Land, 19-18, .514, 6.0

The first half (75 games) will conclude on Sunday, June 22 at Sugar Land.

The first half winners (PCL and International League) will serve as the hosts of the pair of best-of-three League Championship Series against the second-half winner from September 23-25.

2025 AVIATORS PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE/THEME NIGHTS:

JOHN SPYTEK, LAS VEGAS RAIDERS, CEREMONIAL FIRST PITCH (WEDNESDAY, MAY 14): John Spytek, Las Vegas Raiders General Manager, is scheduled for the ceremonial first pitch! He enters his 23rd year overall in the NFL and his first campaign with the Raiders. He spent the last nine seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, serving as the Assistant General Manager (2023-24), Vice President of Player Personnel (2021-22) and Director of Player Personnel (2016-20).

2025 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 21 dates, Las Vegas total is 141,921 (leads PCL) for an average of 6,758 with five sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,148 vs. Sacramento on April 5. The all-time attendance total now stands at 14,728,305. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 41 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-24).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over six seasons (2019, 2021-25) is 2,727,294 which includes 98 sellouts.

In 36 seasons at Cashman Field (1983-2018), the attendance total was 12,001,011.

