Aviators Outfielder Carlos Cortes Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 23-29)

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Athletics, today announced that outfielder Carlos Cortes was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (June 23-29). Cortes is the third Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2025! He joins INF/OF Seth Brown (June 17-23) and catcher Daniel Susac (April 14-20).

The outfielder appeared in six games against the Albuquerque Isotopes at Las Vegas Ballpark® (June 24-29) and batted .609 (14-for-23) with three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI and seven runs scored. He homered in the three straight games (four overall) that included four multiple-hit games: 4-for-4, double, walk, grand slam, 5 RBI (June 25); 4-for-5, double, HR, 2 RBI (June 26); 2-for-4, double, HR, 3 RBI (June 27); 2-for-4, solo home run to break 4-4 tie in eighth inning (June 29).

On the season, he has appeared in 57 games and is batting .313, 7th in the PCL (65-for-208) with 19 doubles, 14 home runs and 61 RBI (5th in PCL). In the month of June, he appeared in 26 games and batted .369 (38-for-103) with 14 doubles, eight home runs and 36 RBI.

Cortes has played professionally for seven seasons in the New York Mets and Athletics organizations. He was originally selected by the Mets in the third round of June 2018 First-Year Player Draft. He signed as a minor league free agent with the Athletics on November 18, 2024.

In 2024, he played in his third season with Triple-A Syracuse of the International League and appeared in 83 games and batted .246 (69-for-281) with 27 extra-base hits (11 doubles, career-high 16 home runs) and 52 RBI. He began his professional career in 2018 with Single-A Brooklyn of the New York-Penn League. He attended the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. of the Southeastern Conference for two seasons (2017-18).

The Aviators have the best record in Triple-A at 54-27 (.667) and 5-1 in the second half. Las Vegas, on June 19, officially won the first half of the 10-team Pacific Coast League title and clinched a spot in the 2025 playoffs. The Aviators will host the second half champion in the PCL best-of-three LCS beginning on Tuesday, September 23 at Las Vegas Ballpark®.

Las Vegas will conclude the nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Oklahoma City Comets, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, from Tuesday-Thursday, July 1-3. The contest on Thursday, July 3 will begin at 6:05 p.m. with the traditional fireworks extravaganza!

