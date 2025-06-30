Sugar Land Hosts Round Rock for Three-Game Homestand

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

SUGAR LAND, TX - After a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, the defending Triple-A National Champion Sugar Land Space Cowboys return home for their first homestand of the second half with a three-game series against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, from July 1 through July 3.

Tuesday, July 1 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 PM

Sugar Land starts off July with Silver Stars Tuesday presented by Community Health Choice, as Silver Stars members receive a discounted ticket to Tuesday's game.

Beat the heat with $5 Frozens presented by Jose Cuervo Tradicional featuring $5 frozen margaritas throughout the evening.

Wednesday, July 2 vs. Round Rock @ 7:05 PM

Waggin' Wednesday, presented by Hollywood Feed, returns to Constellation Field every Wednesday for the remainder of the season as furry friends are welcome to sit with their owners in the Grassland area. Four-legged friends do not need a ticket, but those with dogs must sign a waiver upon entry. All dogs and their owners are welcome to take part in a pre-game parade on the field.

Wednesday is also Dollar Dog Night presented by Texas Chili Company with $1 hot dogs at concession stands throughout Constellation Field.

In partnership with Goodwill Houston, when fans donate gently used items at participating Goodwill stores or donation centers, they can receive a voucher for any Wednesday home game. Fans can also bring their gently used items to Wednesday's game to receive a General Admission ticket to the game. Participating Goodwill locations can be found here.

Thursday, July 3 vs. Round Rock @ 6:35 PM

Sugar Land rounds out their three-game homestand with an Independence Day Celebration presented by Grace After Fire. The first 2,000 fans will receive a Replica Space Cowboys Patriotic Jersey Giveaway courtesy of Amaro Law Firm. The Space Cowboys will also have a Game Worn Jersey Auction benefiting Grace by Fire. Gates open at 5:00 pm for a 6:35 pm first pitch.

Special for July 3, the Space Cowboys have $17.76 tickets in the H-E-B Picnic tiers as well as the Bullpen Patio. Tickets can be purchased here.

As part of the Independence Day celebration, the Space Cowboys will be offering three specialty items: Fourth of July Apple Pie, a Brisket Dog featuring an all-beef hot dog on a Martin's bun topped with 18-hour slow-smoked brisket, BBQ sauce and pickled red onions, and a Red, White and Boom Cocktail featuring Tito's vodka, grenadine, lemonade, blue curacao and cherry. All three specialty items will also be available for Red, White and Boom on July 4th at Constellation Field.

From the time the gates open until 7 pm there will be stilt walkers throughout the ballpark. Stick around for a Postgame Firework Extravaganza as July 4 starts early at Constellation Field.







