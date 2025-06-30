Brice Matthews Selected to the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Sugar Land Space Cowboys infielder Brice Matthews has been selected to participate in the MLB All-Star Futures Game as announced by Major League Baseball on Monday. Highlights of Matthews can be found here.

Matthews is one of 25 players selected to the American League team. The rosters were selected with input from Major League Baseball, MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and each of the 30 Major League clubs. The 2025 MLB All-Star Futures game will take place on Saturday, July 12 at Truist Park in Atlanta at 3:00 pm Central and can be seen on MLB Network, MLB.TV, MLB.com and the MLB App.

This season with Sugar Land, Matthews is slashing .285/.403/.492/.895 in 67 games with 11 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs, 39 RBI, 48 runs scored, 46 walks and 23 stolen bases. He is currently tied for second in the Pacific Coast League in triples, third in stolen bases, tied for fifth in walks and tenth in OBP among qualified batters. The 23-year-old enters Monday riding an 11-game hitting streak and an 18-game on-base streak for Sugar Land since June 10 where he is slashing .370/.459/.685/1.144 with five doubles, three triples, four home runs, 15 RBI, 20 runs scored, 10 walks and six stolen bases.

Selected in the first round of the 2023 draft by the Astros out of the University of Nebraska, Matthews is the fourth Space Cowboys player selected to the MLB All-Star Futures Game. RHP Hunter Brown and C Yainer Diaz were both selected to the 2022 All-Star Futures Game, and RHP AJ Blubaugh was the Astros sole representative in 2024.







