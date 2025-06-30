Salt Lake Bees at Reno Aces Series Recap

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Road Series #8

June 24-29

Split 3-3

Game 1 - Reno 18, Salt Lake 15

WP: Bryce Jarvis (2 - 1) LP: Touki Toussaint (3 - 3) SV: Matt Foster (2)

In a wild slugfest, Salt Lake jumped ahead with a Chad Stevens solo homer, but Reno responded with four two-out runs in the first. Chad Wallach gave the Bees a brief lead in the second with a grand slam, only for Reno to pile on 12 runs across the next three innings--highlighted by a three-run double from Andy Weber. Wallach struck again in the sixth with a second grand slam, part of a six-run inning that pulled Salt Lake within two. The Bees cut it to 17-15 in the eighth with home runs from Niko Kavadas and Yolmer Sánchez, and a two-run single by Carter Kieboom, but Reno answered with two more in the bottom half. Salt Lake threatened in the ninth, bringing the tying run to the plate, but Reno held on to win a back-and-forth thriller, 18-15.

Game 2 - Reno 6, Salt Lake 2

WP: Yilber Díaz (1 - 3) LP: Jake Eder (2 - 5) SV: John Curtiss (2)

Reno struck early with two first-inning runs, highlighted by Jorge Barrosa's leadoff double to extend his hitting streak to 18 games. Salt Lake tied it 2-2 by the sixth, with Carter Kieboom homering in the fourth and J.D. Davis scored on an error. Bees starter Jake Eder retired 13 straight during a dominant stretch but gave up a two-run single to A.J. Vukovich in the sixth. Reno tacked on insurance runs in the seventh and eighth, ending Jack Dashwood's scoreless streak and handing Carson Fulmer his first run allowed as a Bee. The Aces secured the 6-2 win on Wednesday.

Game 3 - Salt Lake 14, Reno 3

WP: Victor Mederos (5 - 3) LP: Cesar Gomez (1 - 1)

Salt Lake erupted for four home runs and never looked back after Tucker Flint's three-run blast in the second gave them the lead. Reno briefly tied it in the bottom half, but Chad Stevens' two-run homer in the third put the Bees ahead for good. Flint added his second homer of the night in the sixth, followed by Carter Kieboom's two-run single to make it 10-3. Victor Mederos tossed a season-high eight strikeouts in his second consecutive quality start and fifth total of the year while holding Reno just three runs. Niko Kavadas homered in the seventh, and Salt Lake added two more in the eighth to cap a dominant 14-3 win over the Aces.

Game 4 - Salt Lake 7, Reno 4

WP: Dakota Hudson (4 - 4) LP: Spencer Giesting (1 - 1)

Salt Lake struck early with a three-run second inning sparked by a Niko Kavadas triple and capped by Yolmer Sánchez's RBI single and a pair of unearned runs. The Bees added on in the middle innings, with Zach Humphreys and Matthew Lugo contributing RBI hits and Lugo delivering a two-run double in the eighth. Dakota Hudson pitched into the seventh, allowing just two unearned runs, while the bullpen held firm over the final 2.1 innings. Carson Fulmer shut the door in the ninth to seal the win. Matthew Lugo paced the offense with three hits, two RBI, and a stolen base, while Kavadas reached base four times as Salt Lake evened the series heading into the weekend.

Game 5 - Reno 10, Salt Lake 4

WP: Dylan Ray (2 - 0) LP: Brett Kerry (2 - 5)

Salt Lake jumped out to a 2-0 lead on back-to-back home runs by Matthew Lugo and Tucker Flint in the second inning, while starter Brett Kerry retired the first nine batters he faced in a perfect start. But Reno stormed back with three consecutive three-run innings from the fourth to sixth. Tristin English's three-run homer in the fourth flipped the momentum, and the Aces added on with an RBI double from Connor Kaiser and back-to-back home runs by Andy Weber and A.J. Vukovich to chase Kerry and take a commanding 9-2 lead. Salt Lake chipped away in the seventh behind a Lugo RBI triple and Sebastián Rivero's groundout, but left two runners in scoring position. They threatened again in the eighth but failed to capitalize, while a Bees throwing error allowed Reno to tack on one final run. Lugo led the Bees with two extra-base hits and two RBI, but Reno's mid-game outburst proved too much in the 10-4 loss.

Game 6 - Salt Lake 8, Reno 4

WP: Sammy Peralta (1 - 0) LP: Bryce Jarvis (2 - 2)

Salt Lake struck early, plating a first-inning run as Kyren Paris singled, stole third, and scored on a J.D. Davis RBI single. The Bees added three more in the third, capped by Matthew Lugo's two-run single for a 4-0 lead. Reno cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth behind RBI hits from Jorge Barrosa and Tristin English, but Salt Lake responded in the sixth. After a Kavadas fielder's choice brought in one, Paris launched a towering 499-foot, three-run homer--the longest hit in pro baseball this year--to extend the lead to 8-2. Reno made one last push with two runs in the seventh, but Kenyon Yovan and the Bees bullpen held firm. Carson Fulmer tossed a scoreless ninth, stranding two, to close out the 8-4 win and secure a series split in Reno.

Notable Performers

Matthew Lugo - 10-for-26 (.385), HR, 3B, 2 2B, 7 R, 6 RBI, 1.140 OPS

Yolmer Sanchez - 8-for-23 (.348), HR, 4 R, 2 RBI, .961 OPS

Carter Kieboom - 7-for-21 (.333), HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, .476 SLG

Chad Wallach - 6-for-12 (.500), 2 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 1.571 OPS

Tucker Flint - 5-for-18 (.278), 3 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R, 2 SB, 1.213 OPS

Kyren Paris - 4-for-11 (.364), HR, 2B, 3 RBI, 2 R, SB, 1.227

Dakota Hudson - W, 6.2 IP, 6 H, 2 R, ER, 0 BB, 3 K

Victor Mederos - W, 6.0 IP, 11 H, 3 R, 0 BB, 8 K

Jared Southard - 2 G, 0.00 ERA, 2.1 IP, H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 K

Sammy Peralta - 2 G, 3.60 ERA, W, 5.0 IP 5 H, 2 R, BB, 4 K

Kenyon Yovan - 2 G, 3.38 ERA, 2.2 IP, H, R, 0 BB, K

Upcoming Series

Salt Lake Bees at Tacoma Rainers

Tuesday, July 1 - 8:05 p.m. MST

Wednesday, July 2 - 8:05 p.m. MST

Thursday, July 3 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Tacoma Rainers vs Salt Lake Bees

Friday, July 4 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Fourth of July Game

Postgame Fireworks

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, July 5 - 7:05 p.m. MST

Angels Night

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, July 6 - 12:05 p.m. MST







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.