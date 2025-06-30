SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days Tour Stop, 4th of July Celebration, Lowrider Night, Orbit's Birthday Celebration, First-Ever Drone Show & Two Fireworks

The Albuquerque Isotopes begin their first homestand of the second half tomorrow at 6:35 pm with the first contest of a six-game set against the El Paso Chihuahuas, affiliate of the San Diego Padres. Please click here to access b-roll and photos. Outlined day-by-day, here's the lineup of special events taking place over the homestand:

Tomorrow, July 1 at 6:35 pm

Taco Tuesday - Come enjoy specialty tacos all game long!

Soft corn tortilla Barbacoa Tacos with cilantro, chopped white onion and salsa (available at Pecos River, near section 118)

Hard shell tacos with fried chicken tenders, jalapenos and pineapple coleslaw (available at Batter's Up, near section 108)

Hard shell beef tacos with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with taco sauce (available at Pecos River, near section 103)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Wednesday, July 2 at 12:05 pm

SportsCenter: 50 States in 50 Days - RGCU Field at Isotopes will represent New Mexico in ESPN's nationwide tour! Come out and Pack the Park to show your state pride! ESPN anchor Christine Williamson will host SportsCenter live from the park beginning at 12:00 pm!

Get your discounted tickets here !

Youth Summer Program Day - Enjoy some day baseball at the yard!

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Thursday, July 3 at 7:05 pm

Fireworks Show, presented by Rio Grande Credit Union (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Friday, July 4 at 7:05 pm

Gates open at 5:30 pm

Independence Day Celebration - Celebrate America with an all-you-can eat buffet featuring your favorite 4 th of July fare! Click here to get your ticket now!

Fireworks Extravaganza, presented by International Protective Service (weather permitting)

Pre-Game autograph session featuring Isotopes players - located just inside the third base gate from approximately 5:40-6:00 pm, presented by Duke City Games

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Saturday, July 5 at 6:35 pm

Gates open at 5:00 pm

Mariachis de Nuevo México, presented by Corona Extra

Limited-Edition Lowrider Mariachis Jerseys sold exclusively in the Pro Shop after gates open

Online charity auction of signed game-worn Lowrider jerseys benefitting the Duke City Lowrider After School Program (beginning at 5:00 pm Saturday, July 5 through Wednesday, July 9 at 2:00 pm). Click here to access the auction website.

Lowrider Night - Experience the annual Lowrider Car Show on the warning track from 5:00-5:45 pm. Fans are invited to come down to the field to take pictures and meet the owners of these classic vehicles (weather permitting). Lowriders and motorcycles will also be lined up outside the Isotopes Park gates for fans to enjoy.

Paint-Your-Own Lowrider Bobblehead giveaway, courtesy of Pepsi (first 3,000 fans)

Nathaniel Krantz will perform outside of McKernan Hall from approximately 4:00-5:15 pm

Drone Show - Be a part of the first-ever Drone Show at Isotopes Park! (weather permitting)

Blake's Lotaburger Kids Fun Run (weather permitting)

This Sunday, July 6 at 6:05 pm

Orbit's Birthday Celebration - Join us as we celebrate the best mascot on the planet!

Orbit's Birthday Donation Drive - To celebrate Orbit's birthday, we are teaming up with Locker #505 for a Toy & Clothing Donation Drive! Bring your new or gently used toys or clothing items (children & adult) to the Isotopes Administrative Offices or Pro Shop from 10 am - 5 pm Monday-Friday or Thursday, July 3-Sunday, July 6 at the gates!

Specialty food items:

Pepperoni Planet - A baked chicken parm patty, marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and pepperonis on a brioche bun! (available at Pecos River, near section 118)

Galaxy Noodles - Savory orange chicken noodle bowl! (available at Batter's Up, near section 108)

Orbit's Ice Cream Cookie Sandwich (available at The Sweet Spot, near section 115)

Blake's Lotaburger All-Ages Fun Run (weather permitting)

Ticket Availability

Tickets are still available for each game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







