Eldridge, Whisenhunt Selected to 2025 All-Star Futures Game

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The duo of infielder Bryce Eldridge and left-handed pitcher Carson Whisenhunt, ranked the respective No. 1 and No. 2 prospects in the San Francisco Giants organization, have been selected to represent the Giants and Sacramento River Cats at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game on July 12.

Whisenhunt leads the River Cats with a 7-5 record this season, posting a 4.55 ERA (45 er, 89.0 ip) along with 79 strikeouts to just 25 walks. The East Carolina product has consistently been one of the best pitchers in Triple-A this season, as the southpaw leads the highest Minor League level in innings pitched with 89.0 while tying for third in wins and tying for eighth in strikeouts. The 27th pick of the second round in the 2022 MLB Draft appears as a leader in most every Pacific Coast League stat, including leading the PCL in WHIP at 1.27 while sitting fourth in opposing average at .262.

Eldridge has played in just 16 games with Sacramento this season after being promoted from Double-A Richmond on June 3, and between the two combined levels is hitting .263 (49-for-186) with 19 runs scored, 11 doubles, 10 homers, 33 RBI, 18 walks and an .813 OPS. Prior to going on the 7-Day Injured List on June 24, the No. 16 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft had been heating up with Sacramento with three straight multi-hit games that included a double. His first Triple-A home run of his career came in grand slam fashion in his second game played on June 5 at Sugar Land.

This is the second time being selected to the Futures Game in both the careers of Eldridge and Whisenhunt. Eldridge first represented San Francisco in 2024 while with the High-A Eugene Emeralds, while Whisenhunt was a Richmond Flying Squirrel selected to play during the 2023 season.

Teams for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game were selected by Major League Baseball in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs. Eldridge and Whisenhunt have been chosen to represent the National League, a squad which will also include five first-round picks from the 2024 MLB Draft including No. 3 overall pick Charlie Condon of the Colorado Rockies.

Of the 50 players selected to the 2025 All-Star Futures Game, a total of 42 were selected to participate in the Spring Breakout this past March during Spring Training which included Eldridge, though he did not play due to injury. Additionally, Eldridge is the only other former first-round pick to be selected to the roster in the NL, and one of 17 total selected to play.

Coaches for the National League include 2018 MLB Hall of Fame inductee Chipper Jones, who will serve as the squad's manager. MLB legend Mark DeRosa takes on the role of Bench Coach, Andruw Jones will be the team's primary hitting coach, and Tim Hudson will lead the hurlers as Pitching Coach.

The contest is scheduled for seven innings and will follow the National League against American League format that was adopted in 2019. The NL earned a 6-1 victory last season and lead the all-time matchups 3-1-1 (W-L-T).

This will be the 26th version of the Futures Game, with a start time set for 1:00 p.m. (PT) on Saturday, July 12 from Truist Park in Atlanta. The game will air on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV and MLB.com.

