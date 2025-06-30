Rainiers Fall in Walk-Off Fashion to Express in Series Finale

June 30, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, TX - The Tacoma Rainiers (40-41, 2-4) fell 7-4 in walk-off fashion to the Round Rock Express (37-43, 4-2) on Sunday night at Dell Diamond. Round Rock secured the series with the finale win, taking four of six.

After a rain delay at Dell Diamond, Round Rock ignited the scoring early in the bottom of the first inning, bringing in two runs to score. Dustin Harris led off the inning with a single before advancing to second on a groundout and scoring on a double from Billy McKinney. Trevor Hauver followed with a single to score McKinney and give the Express a 2-0 lead.

Tacoma quickly countered, cutting the deficit in half in the top of the second. Tyler Locklear and Spencer Packard worked back-to-back walks before advancing on a sacrifice bunt from Leo Rivas. Blake Hunt drove in Locklear on a sacrifice fly to center field to put Tacoma on the board.

The Rainiers tied the game in the top of the third inning, capitalizing on a leadoff walk followed by a stolen base (7) from Jack Lopez. Victor Labrada recorded his first Triple-A hit in his debut with a single that advanced Lopez to third. Leody Taveras drove in Lopez with a sacrifice fly to center field to tie the game at two.

Tacoma took the lead for the first time with two runs in the top of the fourth inning. Packard singled followed by a walk from Rivas to put two aboard. Hunt drove in his second run of the night with a single to right field that gave the Rainiers a 3-2 lead. Austin Shenton drove in Rivas with a single to right field and Tacoma led, 4-2.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Dustin Harris hit a leadoff homer to right field to put Round Rock within one run. Austin Kitchen responded with three groundouts to retire the side and finished his outing with 2.0 innings allowing one run on one hit while striking out two.

Round Rock tied the game again in the bottom of the fifth inning. Freeman began the frame with a single then came in to score on a double from Hauver to even the score at four. Tacoma was set down in order in the top of the ninth inning, keeping the game tied heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Cooper Johnson began the inning with a walk then advanced on a sacrifice bunt from Richie Martin. Blaine Crim was intentionally walked after being sent in to pinch hit for Alex De Goti. With two on and just one out, Harris hit his second homer of the night and Round Rock walked it off in the finale, 7-4.

Codi Heaur earned the win with 1.0 perfect inning and two strikeouts for the Express while Jesse Hahn was saddled with the loss after allowing three runs on one hit while walking two in 0.1 inning.

Postgame Notes:

Tacoma's 58-game extra-base hit streak came to an end tonight after recording 5 singles on the night...The streak began on April 23rd against Sugar Land and represented the second-longest streak of its kind for the PCL this season...across the 58 games, Tacoma recorded 119 doubles, 14 triples, and 53 homers. Jesse Hahn allowed three runs in the 9th inning which snapped a streak of 15 consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run that began on September 22nd, 2024 in his last appearance of the season with Tacoma...it was the fourth-longest streak by a Rainier since 2005...Until tonight, Hahn had allowed one unearned run on 11 hits over 15.0 innings, walking five and striking out 20...the last Rainier with a streak of at least 16 appearances without an earned run is Stephen Pryor, who went 19 consecutive games without allowing an earned run from May 8, 2012-July 24, 2013, the longest streak for a Rainier since 2005 (furthest stats are available). Leo Rivas extended a team-best 13-game on-base streak after going 1-for-2 with a walk tonight...Rivas has recorded a .359 average with 1 triple, 3 homers, 9 RBI, and 12 walks compared to 9 strikeouts in that span...Rivas has recorded a .518 OBP in that stretch.







