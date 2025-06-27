Lugo's Three Hits, Hudson Quality Start Sends Salt Lake to 7-4 Win Over Reno

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees evened the series on Friday night with a 7-4 victory over the Reno Aces behind a three hit game from Matthew Lugo and a quality start by Dakota Hudson.

Salt Lake Bees 7, Reno Aces 4

WP: Dakota Hudson (4 - 4)

LP: Spencer Giesting (1 - 1)

Game Summary

Salt Lake threatened early, putting two on to start the game with a leadoff walk to Kyren Paris and a single to left by Matthew Lugo. However, Aces starter Spencer Giesting escaped the jam by inducing a double play and a groundout to third, keeping the Bees off the board in the opening frame.

The Bees broke through in the second inning as Niko Kavadas jumpstarted the rally with his second triple of the season. Yolmer Sánchez followed with an RBI single to bring Kavadas home. Salt Lake added two more runs in the frame -- one on a sacrifice fly to right-center and another on a throwing error during a pickoff attempt, allowing Sebastian Rivero to score and extend the lead to 3-0.

After stranding runners over the next few innings, Salt Lake tacked on runs in the sixth and seventh -- with Zach Humphreys driving in one and Matthew Lugo scoring another off a Reno error. Lugo later delivered the big blow in the eighth with a two-run double to left-center, pushing the lead to 7-2.

Dakota Hudson pitched into the seventh, allowing two unearned runs in his final frame. Trey Mancini homered in the eighth to cut the lead to 7-3, and Reno added another run in the ninth on a sacrifice fly, but Carson Fulmer closed the door to secure the win.

Matthew Lugo led the way with three hits, two RBI, and a stolen base, while Kavadas reached base four times. The Bees' bullpen allowed just two runs over the final 2.1 innings as Salt Lake evened the series heading into the weekend.

Game Notes

Salt Lake picked up its second consecutive win on Friday night, topping Reno 7-4 to even the series and improve to 31-47 on the season.

The Bees scored seven or more runs for the third time in their last four games, despite seeing their 12-game home run streak come to an end -- a run that had tied the longest in the PCL this season while being outhit 10-9, Salt Lake found ways to capitalize, improving to 10-35 when collecting fewer hits than their opponent.

The offense was led by Matthew Lugo, who went 3-for-5 with two RBI, a double, and a run scored. It marked his first three-hit game of the season with Salt Lake and extended his recent tear to nine hits in his last 10 games. His 14th double of the year continues to add to his career-high total.

Niko Kavadas reached base four times, going 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored for the second straight night. He extended his hitting streak to six games and his on-base streak to 17 -- the third time this season he's posted a streak of 17+ games. Kavadas now leads the Pacific Coast League with 57 walks and has reached base in 46 of his last 49 contests.

Yolmer Sánchez added another strong performance at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI. He extended his hitting streak to five games and logged his third consecutive multi-hit effort. Sánchez now has eight multi-hit games in June while batting .345 with a .995 OPS for the month.

On the mound, Dakota Hudson turned in his second-longest outing of the season, allowing just one earned run over 6.2 innings while striking out three. It marked his third quality start of the year and his first outing allowing one or fewer earned runs since a shutout win over Round Rock on June 3.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will face off for game five of the series as Brett Kerry (2-4, 10.19) and Dylan Ray (1-0, 7.32) take the mound at Greater Nevada Field at 7:35 p.m. MST.







