Eleven-Run Outburst in Game Two Helps Sugar Land Split Doubleheader

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - After falling 10-7 in game one of their doubleheader, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (1-3, 40-39) racked up 11 runs on 10 hits, including a pair of two-run homers by Luis Castro and Edwin Díaz, and took game two over the El Paso Chihuahuas (3-1, 41-38) 11-5, splitting their doubleheader on Friday night at Southwest University Park. Highlights from tonight's games can be [?Folder icon] found here.

GAME 1 RECAP:

RHP Miguel Ullola fired a clean inning in the first as he retired the side in order on 13 pitches with one punchout before leaving the bases loaded with an inning-ending strikeout in the second.

Kenedy Corona picked up Sugar Land's first hit of the game with a single shot up the middle with one out in the third. In the ensuing at-bat, Colin Barber blistered an RBI triple to straightaway center as the Space Cowboys went up, 1-0.

Sugar Land loaded the bases with nobody out in the top of the fourth as Jon Singleton led off with a single, Castro walked and Omar Narváez was hit by a pitch. In the ensuing at-bat, Zack Short lifted a sacrifice fly, scoring Singleton, before Collin Price drilled another sacrifice fly, plating Castro as the Space Cowboys extended their lead, 3-0.

After facing the minimum in the third, helped by a double play, Ullola tossed a scoreless fourth, posting his fourth-straight zero.

Barber ripped a lead-off triple to right to begin the fifth, his second triple of the night, and with one out in the inning, Shay Whitcomb drove him in with a sacrifice fly, Sugar Land's third sacrifice fly of the game as the Space Cowboys pushed out in front, 4-0.

The Space Cowboys went behind 6-4 in the bottom of the fifth as El Paso plated six runs in the frame, including Nate Mondou's bases-clearing double to tie the game with two outs, and Tim Locastro's RBI single to plate Mondou.

Sugar Land stole the lead back in the top of the sixth. After Short and Corona walked, Brice Matthews came to the plate with two outs. The Astros' #1 prospect ambushed the first pitch of his at-bat and unloaded a 459-foot three-run home run to left, the longest homer from a Space Cowboy in 2025, as Sugar Land retook the lead, 7-6.

However, the pendulum swung back in the Chihuahuas' direction in the bottom of the sixth as El Paso plated four runs in the inning as the Space Cowboys trailed, 10-7.

Singleton roped a lead-off single into right to start the seventh, his third hit of the game, but a strikeout and a double play extinguished Sugar Land's rally.

GAME 2 RECAP:

Sugar Land jumped on El Paso in the first with a four-run frame. Whitcomb got on with a fielder's choice, Castro reached on an error and Singleton walked, loading the bases with one out for the Space Cowboys. In the ensuing at-bat, Bryan Lavastida lasered a two-RBI single through the left side as Sugar Land took an early 2-0 advantage. Later in the inning, Díaz legged out an infield single to allow Singleton to score. Lavastida made it a 4-0 game when he took third base on a wild pitch and scored on an errant throw from Chihuahua's catcher Cody Roberts.

El Paso cut the Space Cowboys' lead in half in the bottom of the first as two Chihuahuas came in to score.

For the second-straight inning, Sugar Land had the bases loaded as Whitcomb lofted a single to right and Castro and Lavastida walked. With two outs in the frame, Short slapped a sharply hit single at El Paso's shortstop Clay Dungan, bringing in Whitcomb as Sugar Land went up, 5-2.

Díaz drew a lead-off walk to start the third, and Quincy Hamilton took another base on balls with one out, as the lineup turned over with two Space Cowboys on base. After a strikeout, Whitcomb whipped a single up the middle, plating Díaz and extending Sugar Land's lead, 6-2.

Lavastida was awarded first base on catcher's interference in the top of the fourth, stole second and moved up 90 feet to third on a wild pitch. In the ensuing at-bat, Short swatted a single under the third baseman's glove, plating Lavastida for Sugar Land's seventh run of the game.

RHP Tyler Ivey (W, 1-6) settled into the game by firing his first 1-2-3 frame in the home half of the third before hurling a scoreless bottom of the fourth.

The Space Cowboys broke the game open in the fifth. After Whitcomb kept the inning alive with a two-out single, Castro crushed a two-run homer 392 feet to center, stretching Sugar Land's lead to 9-2.

Díaz tacked on two more runs in the sixth as he pummeled a two-run homer to center, his first home run as a Space Cowboy in 2025, as he brought in Lavastida and made it an 11-3 game.

LHP Blake Weiman made his first appearance since being activated off the injured list on June 25 when he entered in the sixth, and after allowing a lead-off single, struck out the side to end the frame. Although El Paso hit a two-run home run in the seventh, the Space Cowboys finished off game two of Friday's doubleheader with an 11-5 win.

NOTABLE:

- With a three-run homer in game one, Brice Matthews is 25-for-66 (.379) in his last 16 games with five doubles, two triples, three home runs, 15 RBI and nine walks. Matthews is currently on a 16-game on-base streak, the longest active streak on Sugar Land, and a nine-game hitting streak. Matthews' home run in the sixth inning was his 10th of the season and the furthest tracked home run of his Triple-A career at 459-feet.

- Jon Singleton recorded his first three-hit game with the Space Cowboys in game one of the doubleheader with a 3-for-4 contest with a run scored.

- Kenedy Corona extended his hitting streak to seven games with a single in game one. During his hitting streak, Corona has two doubles, four RBI and three walks.

- In game one, Colin Barber became the first Space Cowboy to have two triples in the same game since Will Wagner on May 31, 2024 against the Las Vegas Aviators. Barber's two triples also represented the first multi-hit game of his Triple-A career.

- Shay Whitcomb went 3-for-5 in game two of the doubleheader, his eighth three-hit game of 2025. He also scored three runs in game two, his first three-run contest since May 28 against the Albuquerque Isotopes.

- Luis Castro launched his eighth home run of the season with a two-run blast in the fifth inning. Castro's homer was his team-leading fifth home run in June.

- Edwin Díaz drilled his first homer as a Space Cowboy in 2025 with a two-run shot in the sixth. With a 2-for-3 night, Díaz has recorded back-to-back multi-hit games.

- Bryan Lavastida went 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI, a stolen base and three runs scored in game two. Lavastida has recorded a hit in six of his eight games played with Sugar Land in 2025.

- Zack Short recorded his eighth multi-RBI game of the season with two RBI in game two. Friday night was Short's first multi-RBI game since he recorded three against the Reno Aces on June 14.

The penultimate game of Sugar Land's series against the El Paso Chihuahuas begins Saturday at 7:35 pm CT. RHP Jason Alexander gets the ball opposite El Paso starter LHP Kyle Hart.







