Chihuahuas and Space Cowboys Split Doubleheader Friday

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The El Paso Chihuahuas had multiple comebacks in the final three innings in Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader and defeated the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 10-7.

Trailing by four runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Chihuahuas scored six runs on two-out hits to go ahead. After falling behind by a run in the top of the sixth, El Paso scored four times in the bottom of the sixth to stay ahead for good. It was the second time in the first three games of the series that the Chihuahuas overcame a four-run deficit late in the game to win. First baseman Nate Mondou went 1-for-2 with two walks and a three-run double. Mondou is now 5-for-10 with 10 RBIs with the bases loaded this season.

Left fielder Tim Locastro went 3-for-4 with three RBIs in the win. Reliever Eduarniel Núñez pitched a scoreless seventh inning for his second save of the homestand. Núñez hasn't allowed any runs in his first six Triple-A outings.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 7, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (06/27/2025)

Sugar Land 11 El Paso 5 - Friday - Game 2

WP: Ivey (1-6)

LP: Kopps (3-2)

S: None

Time: 2:26

Attn: 7,285

El Paso designated hitter Luis Campusano went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs in the Chihuahuas' 11-5 loss to Sugar Land in Game 2. It was the Space Cowboys' first win through the first four games of the series.

Kevin Kopps took the loss in his first Triple-A start after 76 career relief appearances with the Chihuahuas. El Paso second baseman Emil Turbi hit a double to left field in the bottom of the seventh inning for his first Triple-A hit. Infielder Mason McCoy went 2-for-4 with a double in the loss. The Chihuahuas are now 2-4 in doubleheader games this season.

Box Score: Gameday: Space Cowboys 11, Chihuahuas 5 Final Score (06/27/2025)

Team Records: Sugar Land (40-39, 1-3), El Paso (41-38, 3-1)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander (3-0, 1.37) vs. El Paso LHP Kyle Hart (2-3, 4.93). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 27, 2025

