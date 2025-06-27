OKC Can't Hold off Sacramento in the Ninth

June 27, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Trailing by three runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning, the Sacramento River Cats scored four runs and beat the Oklahoma City Comets, 5-4, on a walk-off, three-run homer by Drew Ellis Thursday night at Sutter Health Park. The Comets (2-1/48-30) led, 4-1, with one out in the ninth inning before a single, walk and RBI single cut the lead to 4-2. After a forceout at third base for the second out, Ellis hit a three-run homer to left-center field on a 3-2 pitch to give the River Cats (1-2/37-41) the win. The game was scoreless through four innings before a RBI bunt single by Elijah Hainline put the Comets into a 1-0 lead in the fifth inning. Ellis tied the game on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning with a solo homer. The Comets went back in front in the sixth inning, scoring three times. After OKC took the lead on a wild pitch, Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run single to make it 4-1.

Of Note: -The Comets lost for the fifth time this season when leading after eight innings. Thursday marked the seventh time this year an opponent tied the game or took the lead when down to their final out. It was also the fourth time the Comets have allowed a game-tying or go-ahead home run when leading with two outs in the ninth inning.

-Of Oklahoma City's 12 road losses, seven of them have been in walk-off fashion. In three of those games, the Comets led by three runs in the ninth inning but could not hang on for the win.

-After scoring 39 runs on 43 hits over the previous three games, Comets were limited to four runs and four hits Thursday.

-Esteury Ruiz tallied a fourth straight multi-RBI game, going 1-for-3 with a two-run single. Over his last four contests, Ruiz is 10-for-19 with nine RBI.

-James Outman doubled, marking his fourth straight game with at least one extra-base hit. During that time he is 8-for-18 with three home runs and two doubles.

-Despite the loss, the Comets are 10-2 in their last 12 games. The defeat snapped a four-game win streak and five-game win streak on the road.

