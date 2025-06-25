OKC Batters Do Early Damage in Win at Sacramento

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

The Oklahoma City Comets hit four home runs as part of another big night at the plate during a 13-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday evening at Sutter Health Park. Oklahoma City (1-0/47-29) built an early 5-0 lead. James Outman homered as the second batter of the game to give the Comets the early edge. OKC scored four more runs in the second inning, featuring run-scoring doubles by Austin Gauthier and Outman. Sacramento (0-1/36-40) responded with a Drew Ellis two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Comets' lead to 5-2. In the fifth inning, Oklahoma City scored three runs off a pair of home runs from Kody Hoese and Chuckie Robinson to extend the lead to 8-2. Leading, 9-2, in the seventh inning, the Comets tallied four runs, including a two-run home run by Hunter Feduccia. The OKC pitching staff retired 17 consecutive Sacramento batters during one stretch between the second and eighth innings and kept the River Cats scoreless over the final seven innings of the game.

Of Note: -The Comets won a third straight game and improved to 9-1 in the last 10 games, 10-2 in the last 12 games and 12-3 in the last 15 games. The team also won a fourth straight road game and improved on 7-2 over the last nine road games.

-OKC won by at least 10 runs for the fifth time this season and for the second time in the last six games, joining a 15-1 win over Round Rock June 18.

-The Comets piled up 13 runs and 14 hits, as OKC reached at least 13 runs for the fifth time this season and second time in the last six games. It was also the third time this season OKC has scored at least 10 runs in back-to-back games, and the Comets also reached double digits for the third time in the last six games.

-The Comets hit four home runs Tuesday and have now hit at least one home run in 10 of the last 11 games, totaling 23 homers in that span.

-Matt Sauer became the first Comets starting pitcher to complete 6.0 innings since Bobby Miller on May 18 at Round Rock. Sauer allowed two runs and four hits, with one walk and a season-high seven strikeouts. He retired the final 13 batters he faced.

-James Outman went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI, giving him back-to-back games with three RBI. At one point between Sunday and Tuesday, Outman collected a hit in six consecutive plate appearances. Over the two games he went 6-for-10 with two homers and six RBI.

-Kody Hoese homered for the fourth time this season and extended his current hitting streak to eight games. During the streak, Hoese is 15-for-34 (.441).

-Chuckie Robinson went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer, giving him two home runs in his last two starts. Robinson also scored a season-high three runs.

-Esteury Ruiz picked up a second consecutive three-hit game and multi-RBI game, going 3-for-5 with two RBI. Over his last two contests, Ruiz is 6-for-10 with five RBI.

Next Up: The OKC Comets return to the field quickly starting at 2:05 p.m. CT Wednesday at Sutter Health Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







