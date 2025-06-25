Bees Fall 18-15 on Wallach's Historic Night

RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees dropped the first game of the second half on Tuesday night in the series opener against Reno 18-15 despite hitting five home runs and seeing a historic night from Chad Wallach who launched two grand slams and tied a franchise single-game record with eight runs batted in.

Reno Aces 18, Salt Lake Bees 15

WP: Bryce Jarvis (2 - 1)

LP: Touki Toussaint (3 - 3)

SV: Matt Foster (2)

Game Summary

Salt Lake jumped out early as Chad Stevens opened the scoring with a solo home run--the third straight road game he's gone deep and his 13th overall on the year. But Reno quickly flipped the script, plating four two-out runs in the first inning, capped by a bases-clearing double from Kevin Graham.

The Bees punched back in the second when Chad Wallach launched a grand slam to right field, flipping a 4-1 deficit into a 5-4 lead.

The back-and-forth battle continued as Reno regained control with three runs in the third and another in the fourth. After Touki Toussaint took over for Shaun Anderson, the Aces strung together four straight hits in the third, including an A.J. Vukovich triple and a sacrifice fly from Jorge Barrosa to make it 7-5. In the fourth, Trey Mancini launched a first-pitch solo homer, extending the lead to 8-5.

Reno broke the game open in the fifth with a five-run surge. Gavin Logan led off with a double, and Tristin English followed with a two-run single. After a walk to Mancini loaded the bases, Andy Weber delivered the big blow--a three-run double to left-center--pushing the Aces' advantage to 13-5.

Salt Lake stormed back in the sixth with a six-run outburst to chip away at the deficit. Chad Stevens led off with a single and scored on a J.D. Davis triple to right. Matthew Lugo drew a walk, and Carter Kieboom followed with an RBI single to center. After a flyout, Sebastián Rivero singled to right-center to load the bases for Chad Wallach, who delivered his second grand slam of the night--bringing the Bees within two at 13-11.

But Reno answered immediately in the home half, tacking on four more runs to cap a 13-run stretch across four consecutive innings. Kevin Graham doubled and scored on a Connor Kaiser RBI double following a fielding error. Tristin English added a two-run double, and Trey Mancini chipped in with an RBI groundout, pushing the Aces' lead back to 17-11.

The Bees made another surge in the eighth, cutting the deficit to two with a four-run rally. Niko Kavadas and Yolmer Sánchez belted back-to-back solo home runs, and Carter Kieboom followed later in the frame with a two-run single to make it 17-15. Reno responded once more in the bottom half, as Jorge Barrosa launched a solo homer and a throwing error allowed an insurance run to cross, pushing the lead to 18-15.

Salt Lake threatened again in the ninth as Chad Wallach picked up his third hit of the night and Sánchez worked a walk, putting the tying run at the plate with one out. Reno closer Matt Foster shut the door, striking out Chad Stevens to end his four-hit bid, and inducing a flyout from J.D. Davis to wrap up the back-and-forth slugfest.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its 18-15 contest to Reno to kick off the second half of the season falling to 29-46 on the year and 1-6 in series openers on the road while being winless in the last 14 road games.

The Bees 15 runs scored on Tuesday tied a season-high after setting it in Albuquerque on April 1. It marked the most runs scored in a loss in the Bees era (2006-present) moving to 8-2 when scoring double-digits this season.

Salt Lake racked up a season-best 18 hits surpassing its previous total of 17 set back on May 24 against Omaha. All nine Bees starters finished with a hit and a run scored as the offense finished with more walks than strikeouts for the first time since May 10 against Sugar Land.

Salt Lake launched five home runs for the second consecutive game while going 10 deep in straight, matching its season-long record and coming within two games of tying the league's best stretch set by Reno. Since June 1, Salt Lake leads the PCL with 35 home runs moving in front of Reno who is second with 33.

Chad Wallach delivered a historic performance at the plate, blasting two grand slams and driving in eight runs. He became just the second player in Bees franchise history to hit two grand slams in a single game, joining A.J. Pierzynski, who accomplished the feat on August 10, 2000. Wallach's eight RBIs also tied a franchise single-game record, becoming the sixth player to reach that mark alongside Bernardo Brito (1994), Scott Stahoviak (1994), Pierzynski (2000), Robb Quinlan (2002), and Sean Rodriguez (2008).

Chad Stevens collected his third four-hit game of the season, tying the Pacific Coast League lead alongside Michael Chavis (Oklahoma City) and Tyler Locklear (Tacoma). He scored a season-high three runs and homered for the third consecutive road game--his 13th of the year, second on the team behind Niko Kavadas. Stevens lifted his batting average to .328, now third-best in the PCL, while also ranking among the league's top five in slugging percentage (.576) and OPS (.977).

J.D. Davis went 3-for-6 with his first triple of the season and his second straight multi-hit game. It marked his first Triple-A triple since 2018 with Fresno and gave the Bees their 24th of the season--second-most in the PCL behind Albuquerque (28). Tuesday was Davis' fifth three-hit effort of the year and his 19th multi-hit game, second only to Chad Stevens on the team. In June, Davis is hitting .339 with 17 RBIs, 14 runs scored, and five of his 10 total home runs coming this month.

Niko Kavadas hit leadoff for just the third time in his career and went 1-for-5 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. He's now homered, scored, and driven in a run in three straight games, extending his on-base streak to 14 and reaching in 43 of his last 46 contests. His 15th home run of the year--a 454-foot blast to right--was the longest of his career and the farthest by any Bee this season. Kavadas also drew a walk for the sixth consecutive game, bringing his season total to 53, ranking third in the PCL behind Oklahoma City's Alex Freeland (56) and Sugar Land's Zack Short (55).

Yolmer Sánchez stayed hot at the plate, homering in back-to-back games as three of his four long balls this season have come in June. He's hit safely in six of his last seven contests and driven in a run in four straight--currently the third-longest active RBI streak in the PCL behind El Paso's Oscar Gonzalez (9) and Reno's Jorge Barrosa (6).

Carter Kieboom drove in three runs as part of a two-hit, two-run performance, marking his highest RBI total since August 17, 2024, with Rochester, when he recorded a career-best four.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will have a quick turnaround with a Wednesday matinee slated for 1:05 p.m. MST at Greater Nevada Field. A pair of left-handers will square off, with Yu-Min Lin taking the ball for Reno and Jake Eder set to start for Salt Lake.







