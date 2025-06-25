Lin Spins a Gem, Aces Sit Down Bees in 6-2 Victory

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - Yu-Min Lin led the Reno Aces (2-0, 39-38) to a 6-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (0-2, 29-47), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, on Wednesday night at Greater Nevada Field. The left-hander delivered a dominant outing on the bump, allowing just one run over five strong innings while striking out five and walking one.

It was a nice bounce-back performance for Lin, who had recently run into a tough stretch on the mound. Lin held the Bees scoreless across the first three frames until Carter Kieboom roped a solo home run into centerfield in the fourth. The long ball was Lin's only blemish as the southpaw lowered his ERA to 5.40 with 43 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings this season.

Andy Weber posted yet another productive day at the plate, collecting three hits while driving in two runs. He notably drove in the winning run on an RBI single into left centerfield in the sixth inning. The infielder has been smoking hot in June as he is riding a 10-game hitting streak, going 17-for-36 (.472) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, and eight RBI during that span.

AJ Vukovich followed Weber in the sixth with an RBI knock of his own. He later capped off the scoring for the Aces in the eighth, driving in Rene Pinto with a groundout. The outfielder endured a brutal slump in May but has recently turned it around, collecting three hits and four RBI in his last three games.

Jorge Barrosa extended his hitting streak to 18 games in the win, going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI. The exciting switch-hitter has gone 30-for-78 (.385) with 10 extra-base hits and 19 RBI over the hot stretch.

The Aces will look to continue their hot start to the second half in Thursday's contest against the Salt Lake Bees, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Andy Weber: 3-for-4, 2 RBI

Jorge Barrosa: 1-for-3, 1 2B, 1 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-4, 2 RBI

Tristin English: 1-for-4, 1 RBI

Yu-Min Lin: 5.0 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

Single-game tickets are sold at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.