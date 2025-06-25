Isotopes Win Series-Opener over Aviators, 11-6

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Summerlin, NV -The Isotopes plated four runs in both the first and sixth innings to win the series-opener 11-6 over the Aviators Tuesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes ended their four-game losing streak, tied for a season-high (four times). The win also ends a three-game losing streak at Las Vegas Ballpark dating back to 2024.

-The Isotopes improve to 8-6 in series openers and 4-4 on the road. The club has won four of their last five series openers.

-Albuquerque has won the first game of the second-half for the second-straight year (also: June 25, 2024, vs. Salt Lake, 8-4).

-Rockies' right-hander Tanner Gordon made his first rehab start with Albuquerque, tossing 3.1 innings and allowing one run on three hits with three punchouts. He threw 55 pitches, 39 strikes.

-The Isotopes plated 11 runs, just their third contest scoring double-digit tallies in their last 19 games after doing so in four of six from May 25-May 31. It's the club's most runs in a game since June 10 vs. Oklahoma City, 15.

-The Isotopes plated four runs in the opening frame, tied for the second-most in the first inning in 2025 (three times; most: five, May 8 at Oklahoma City).

-Albuquerque also scored four runs in the sixth inning. It's just the third and fourth times in Albuquerque's last 12 contests with four-plus runs in an inning (others: June 14 vs. Oklahoma City and June 20 at Tacoma). The four runs in either frame is more than the Isotopes scored in four of their last seven games.

-Albuquerque tallied seven walks on the night, its most in a contest since also recording seven on May 31 at Sugar Land.

-On the mound, the Isotopes issued just three walks, their fewest in a congest since June 14 vs. Oklahoma City, also three.

-The pitching staff also struck out 11 batters, the most in a game since also fanning 11 on June 3 at El Paso.

- Sterlin Thompson registered his third outfield assist on the year after throwing out a runner at third base. Is tied for the most outfield assists by a left fielder in the Pacific Coast League (seven players).

- Owen Miller went 0-for-4 with a walk, ending his career-high hit streak at 17 games. Slashed .370/.380/.548 with seven doubles, two homers and eight RBI during stretch. Has an active 18-game on-base streak, fourth-longest active streak in the PCL.

- Keston Hiura belted his 10th homer of the year and walked, extending his on-base streak to 26 contests, the longest by an Isotope since Cole Tucker's 27-gamer from July 1-August 5, 2023. During streak is slashing .333/.416/.707 with eight doubles, one triple, nine homers, 25 RBI and 10 walks. Has at least one hit in 24 of 26 games.

-Sean Bouchard belted his fourth homer of the year, drove in a season-high four runs and recorded his sixth multi-hit effort of the season. Three of his four homers have come in the last 12 games.

- Sterlin Thompson registered three hits on the night, including his fifth triple of the year, for his fourth game of 2025 with at least three hits (last: June 12 vs. Oklahoma City). Three of those four contests have come since June 6.

- Zac Veen drew two walks and collected an RBI. His second game this year with multiple walks (other: May 16 vs. Tacoma, three).

- Austin Nola recorded two hits, including a double, for his 11th multi-hit game of the year. Also drove in three runs, his sixth multi-RBI contest, tying a season-high (also: June 5 at El Paso). Has five multi-hit games in his last nine contests.

- Drew Romo doubled and drove in a run. Four of his five doubles have come in his last 10 games.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Aviators meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 8:05 pm MT from Las Vegas Ballpark.

Albuquerque is expected to start Andrew Quezada while Las Vegas is slated to send Kade Morris to the hill.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.