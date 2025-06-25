Big Eighth Inning Gives Chihuahuas Comeback Win Tuesday

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas scored five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to come back and beat the Sugar Land Space Cowboys 6-5 Tuesday night at Southwest University Park. It was the first game of a six-game series and also the first game of the Pacific Coast League's second half.

El Paso's eighth inning rally included a three-run home run by catcher Luis Campusano and a go-ahead RBI single with two outs by Forrest Wall. Center fielder Clay Dungan led off the eighth inning with his sixth triple of the season, which leads the PCL. Designated hitter Yonathan Perlaza hit his league-leading 25th double in the second inning. Shortstop Mason McCoy went 0-for-3, ending his 11-game hitting streak.

San Diego Padres reliever Logan Gillaspie pitched two scoreless innings in his second MLB Injury Rehab appearance with El Paso. Eduarniel Núñez left the tying run at second base in the top of the ninth inning to get his first Triple-A save. The Chihuahuas have now won the first game of the second half in all three seasons since the PCL moved to a split-season format in 2023.

Team Records: Sugar Land (39-37, 0-1), El Paso (39-37, 1-0)

Next Game: Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Aaron Brown (2-8, 9.56) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-1, 6.94). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.