Singleton Scorches Homer in High-Scoring Wednesday Night Defeat

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

EL PASO, TX - Four Space Cowboys recorded multi-hit games, including Jon Singleton, who homered in his second game back with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (0-2, 39-38), but four home runs from the El Paso Chihuahuas (2-0, 40-37) sunk Sugar Land 14-8 on Wednesday night at Southwest University Park. Highlights of tonight's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

For the second game in a row, Brice Matthews began the game with a hit as the lead-off batter doubled to right. After Singleton extended the inning with a two-out walk, Jesús Bastidas blooped an RBI single and put the Space Cowboys ahead, 1-0.

RHP Aaron Brown (L, 2-9) worked quickly in the bottom of the first, setting down El Paso in order on eight pitches.

Sugar Land loaded the bases with nobody out in the second as Edwin Díaz ripped a single to left, Kenedy Corona poked a base knock through the right side and Quincy Hamilton reached on an error. With one out, Shay Whitcomb was hit by a pitch, scoring Díaz, and in the ensuing at-bat, Luis Castro lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Corona as the Space Cowboys extended their advantage, 3-0.

The Chihuahuas took the lead in the home half of the second with a five-run frame as Forrest Wall hit a three-run home run and Clay Dungan launched a two-run homer.

Sugar Land fell behind 7-3 in the third as El Paso plated two runs on a two-RBI single from Tim Locastro before the Chihuahuas opened the game up with a three-run home run from Mason McCoy in the bottom of the fourth to make it a 10-3 game.

The Space Cowboys whittled the deficit with a four-run fifth. Castro was hit by a pitch, Singleton singled up the middle and Castro went first to third as Sugar Land had runners on the corners with nobody out. In the next at-bat, Bastidas' infield single plated Castro before Collin Price lined a double into left, scoring Singleton. Later in the inning, Díaz drilled a sacrifice fly, and Corona brought home another run on a productive groundout as Sugar Land cut into El Paso's lead to 10-7.

RHP Rhett Kouba relieved Brown in the fifth and tossed a scoreless frame. However, Luis Campusano hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the sixth as the Space Cowboys trailed, 12-7.

Singleton launched a solo homer to start the seventh as Sugar Land took a run back, 12-8. The Space Cowboys threatened to add more runs in the frame as Bastidas doubled and Price singled, but a double play left the runners on and ended the inning.

The Chihuahuas answered with two runs in the bottom of the seventh as Sugar Land faced a 14-8 deficit entering the eighth.

Matthews smoked a one-out double to straightaway center in the top of the eighth but was left stranded, and Sugar Land went down in order in the ninth as they fell 14-8 on Wednesday night.

NOTABLE:

- With a 2-for-5 night with two doubles and a run scored, Brice Matthews is 24-for-62 (.387) in his last 15 games with five doubles, two triples, two home runs, 12 RBI and nine walks. Matthews is currently on a 15-game on-base streak, the longest active streak on Sugar Land, and an eight-game hitting streak. The second baseman hit his hardest-tracked ball of the 2025 season with a 111.2 mph lineout in the fourth. Matthews came into today's game ninth in the PCL in on-base percentage at .404.

- Jon Singleton recorded his first knock, homer and multi-hit game with Sugar Land in 2025 with a 2-for-4 game with a homer, an RBI, a walk and two runs scored. Singleton was signed to a Minor League contract and assigned to Sugar Land on June 24.

- After going 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored, Jesús Bastidas recorded his fourth-straight multi-hit game and his sixth three-hit contest of the year. Bastidas is currently on a five-game hitting streak and a four-game RBI streak. Bastidas came into Wednesday's game tied for fourth in the PCL in doubles with 20.

- Shay Whitcomb is in the midst of a 14-game on-base streak with five homers, nine RBI, six walks and 12 runs scored.

- Kenedy Corona is currently on a six-game hitting streak with two doubles, four RBI and two walks.

- Edwin Díaz recorded his first multi-hit game with Sugar Land in 2025 on Wednesday with a 2-for-3 night with an RBI and a run scored. It was Diaz's first multi-hit game at the Triple-A level since September 28, 2022 against the Round Rock Express.

Sugar Land's series versus the El Paso Chihuahuas continues Thursday at 7:35 pm CT. RHP Tyler Ivey takes the mound for the Space Cowboys against RHP Matt Waldron.







