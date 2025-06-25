Sheehan, OKC Hitters Batter Sacramento

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Emmet Sheehan notched 13 strikeouts over six perfect innings, and the Oklahoma City Comets continued to roll on offense during a 16-0 win over the Sacramento River Cats Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sheehan retired all 18 batters he faced and set a career high in strikeouts. The offense backed Sheehan with a four-run third inning, including a three-run homer by James Outman and solo homer by Ryan Ward. The Comets (2-0/48-29) dropped eight runs on the River Cats (0-2/36-41) in the fourth inning during rally that included four hits, three walks and four errors by Sacramento. RBI singles by Hunter Feduccia, Kody Hoese and Nick Senzel led to three more runs in the sixth inning to make it 15-0. A balk plated the final run of the day in the eighth inning. The Comets pitching staff retired the first 22 batters of the game before Drew Ellis broke up the perfect game and no-hit bid with a single in the eighth inning. Overall, the Comets retired 27 of 29 batters and finished with a season-high 17 strikeouts during the team's third shutout of the season.

Of Note: -The Comets won a fourth straight game and improved to 10-1 in the last 11 games, 11-2 in the last 13 games and 13-3 in the last 16 games. The team also won a fifth straight road game - tying a season high - and improved to 8-2 over the last 10 road games.

-Wednesday was the second-largest shutout win during Oklahoma City's Bricktown era (since 1998), trailing only a 19-0 win May 12, 2022 at Round Rock...The Comets earlier this season also recorded a 15-0 shutout in Round Rock April 12.

-In his first game since getting optioned to Oklahoma City, Emmet Sheehan fired six perfect innings. He struck out 13 of 18 batters, setting a career high in strikeouts and recording the fifth game in OKC's Bricktown era with 13-plus strikeouts. The last to do so was current teammate Bobby Miller, who tallied 14 strikeouts Sept. 1, 2022 at Round Rock...Sheehan threw a season-high 73 pitches and generated 21 whiffs.

-Relievers Sam Carlson and Nick Frasso each pitched a scoreless inning, as the Comets picked up their third shutout of the year. The trio of Sheehan, Carlson and Frasso retired 27 of 29 batters overall, as OKC allowed a season-low two hits while amassing a season-high 17 strikeouts...Wednesday was also the first game of the season the Comets did not allow a walk.

-The Comets scored 16 or more runs for the third time this season and have now scored at least 10 runs in three straight games (39 runs total). It was the fourth time in the last seven games the Comets scored at least 10 runs and the second time in those seven games they scored at least 15 runs...The eight-run fourth inning was the team's second-highest scoring inning of the season.

-OKC won by at least 10 runs for the sixth time this season and for the third time in the last seven games.

-The Comets hit two home runs Wednesday and have now hit at least one home run in 11 of the last 12 games, totaling 25 homers in that span.

-James Outman drilled a three-run homer and finished 1-for-4 with four RBI and two walks. He has homered in three straight games and collected a least three RBI in each game as well, going 7-for-14 with 10 RBI.

-Kody Hoese extended his current hitting streak to nine games by going 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. During the streak, Hoese is 17-for-39 (.436).

-Esteury Ruiz picked up a third consecutive three-hit game and multi-RBI game, going 3-for-6 with a double and two RBI. Over his last three contests, Ruiz is 9-for-16 with seven RBI.

-Ryan Ward hit his league-leading 19th home run of the season and finished 2-for-5 with two RBI and three runs. Over his last three games, Ward is 6-for-14.

