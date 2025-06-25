Reno Detonates for 18 Runs in Wild Offensive Duel against Salt Lake

RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces (1-0, 38-38) came out on top in a wild offensive duel, outlasting the Salt Lake Bees (0-1, 29-46), the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels, in an 18-15 slugfest on Tuesday night at Greater Nevada Field. Every hitter in the Aces lineup recorded a hit, with seven posting multi-hit efforts as the team racked up 17 total knocks.

Tristin English continued his torrid stretch, leading the charge with a two-hit, four-RBI performance. His biggest knock came in the sixth inning when he laced a two-run double. Last week's Pacific Coast League Player of the Week has been scorching in June, slashing .373/.417/.680 with 11 doubles, four home runs, and 28 RBI in 17 games.

Kevin Graham made a loud return to the Aces lineup, turning in his best game of the season. The outfielder went 3-for-5 with two doubles and four RBI, igniting the offense in the first inning with a bases-clearing double to center.

Jorge Barrosa kept swinging a hot bat, going 2-for-5 with two RBI, including his sixth home run of the season - a solo blast in the eighth. The switch-hitter extended his hitting streak to 17 games, batting .376 (32-for-85) with seven doubles, a triple, three homers, and 20 RBI during the stretch.

Trey Mancini continued to rake in June, hammering his team-leading 15th home run of the season - a towering 423-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. The veteran first baseman is slashing .382/.455/.737 this month with three doubles, eight homers, and 25 RBI in 18 games. He now leads the PCL in both hits (88) and runs scored (60).

Andy Weber stayed hot at the plate, going 2-for-6 with two RBI. The infielder is batting .333 (14-for-42) in June with eight extra-base hits, eight RBI, and 12 walks.

The Aces will carry a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's matinee against the Bees, with first pitch set for 12:05 p.m. PST.

Notable Aces:

Tristin English: 2-for-6, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Kevin Graham: 3-for-4, 2 2B, 4 RBI, 1 BB

Jorge Barrosa: 2-for-3, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB

Trey Mancini: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Andy Weber: 2-for-6, 2 RBI

AJ Vukovich: 1-for-5, 1 3B, 2 RBI

