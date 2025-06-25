OKC Comets Game Notes - June 25, 2025

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets (1-0/47-29) at Sacramento River Cats (0-1/36-40)

Game #77 of 150/Second Half #2 of 75/Road #35 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Emmet Sheehan (0-0, 4.82) vs. SAC-RHP Trevor McDonald (5-4, 4.63)

Wednesday, June 25, 2025 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a fourth straight win when they continue their series against the Sacramento River Cats this afternoon at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park...The Comets took last night's series opener and today will look to open a second straight series with a 2-0 record for the first time since April. OKC last opened back-to-back series with 2-0 starts April 1-2 against El Paso and April 8-9 in Round Rock.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets hit four home runs as part of another big night at the plate during a 13-2 win against the Sacramento River Cats Tuesday evening at Sutter Health Park. Oklahoma City built an early 5-0 lead. James Outman homered as the second batter of the game to give the Comets the early edge. OKC scored four more runs in the second inning, featuring run-scoring doubles by Austin Gauthier and Outman. Sacramento responded with a Drew Ellis two-run home run in the bottom of the second inning to cut the Comets' lead to 5-2. In the fifth inning, Oklahoma City scored three runs off a pair of home runs from Kody Hoese and Chuckie Robinson to extend the lead to 8-2. Leading, 9-2, in the seventh inning, the Comets tallied four runs, including a two-run home run by Hunter Feduccia. The OKC pitching staff retired 17 consecutive Sacramento batters during one stretch between the second and eighth innings and kept the River Cats scoreless over the final seven innings of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Emmet Sheehan (0-0) makes his fourth start with the Comets this season, but first that will not be part of a Major League Rehab Assignment...Sheehan returned from the Injured List to the Los Angeles Dodgers' lineup June 18 against San Diego, pitching a season-high 4.0 innings and allowing one run on three hits with six strikeouts before being optioned to OKC the following day...In the last appearance of his rehab assignment June 12 with OKC in Albuquerque, Sheehan was charged with a season-high four runs on a season-high six hits, including two home runs, with one hit batter and a season-high seven strikeouts...Over his first three appearances of his rehab assignment between the ACL and OKC, he allowed one run and four hits over 8.0 IP with one walk and 14 strikeouts...Sheehan missed the entire 2024 season, undergoing Tommy John surgery with an internal brace procedure...He made his ML debut with the Dodgers in 2023, pitching at three levels of the organization. He had started the 2023 season with Double-A Tulsa and was promoted to OKC in mid-June but made his ML debut before appearing at Triple-A...He later pitched three games with OKC before returning to the Dodgers to close out the season...Sheehan was selected by the Dodgers out of Boston College in the sixth round of the 2021 MLB Draft.

Against the River Cats: 2025: 3-4 2024: 4-8 All-time: 67-67 At OKC: 34-36 The Comets and River Cats meet for their second of four series this season and first at Sutter Health Park...The River Cats won the first series between the teams May 20-25 in OKC, 4-2, for the Comets' lone series loss of 2025...Esteury Ruiz led OKC with eight hits and Michael Chavis had six RBI in the series, including two home runs...The teams are scheduled to play a total of 21 games against one another in 2025 - their most ever in a single season since they started playing in 2000 and the most OKC plays against any opponent this season...Sacramento won the 2024 series between the teams, 8-4. The River Cats outscored OKC, 55-35, and outhit OKC, 112-88...Prior to last season, OKC won back-to-back season series against Sacramento, going a combined 18-6 in 2022 and 2023...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, OKC has a 35-31 advantage in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

On a Roll: The Comets have now won three straight games, as well as nine of the last 10 games and 12 of the last 15 games. Their 12 wins since June 7 are tied for most among all full-season teams in the Minors...Oklahoma City moved to a season-best 18 games above .500 to 47-29 with last night's win...The Comets have also won four consecutive road games and are 7-2 over the last nine road games. They improved to 23-11 on the road with last night's win and own the league's best road winning percentage...In Tuesday's series opener, OKC won by at least 10 runs for the fifth time this season and for the second time in the last six games, joining a 15-1 win over Round Rock June 18.

Doubling Down: The Comets piled up 13 runs and 14 hits Tuesday as OKC reached at least 13 runs for the fifth time this season and second time in the last six games. Last night was also the third time this season OKC has scored at least 10 runs in back-to-back games, and the Comets also reached double digits for the third time in the last six games...The Comets have now scored at least five runs in 21 of the last 26 games and since May 25 (26 G), the Comets are slashing .316/.414/.531 with an average of 7.9 runs per game and 11.2 hits per game while leading all full-season teams in the Minors in AVG, OBP, SLG, OPS (.945), runs (205) and hits (292). The team has scored least seven runs in 17 of the 26 games...Between June 12-19, the Comets scored at least seven runs in seven consecutive games (62 R) for the first time during OKC's Bricktown era (since 1998).

Outta Sight: James Outman went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and game-high three RBI Tuesday night, giving him back-to-back games with three RBI. At one point between Sunday and Tuesday, Outman collected a hit in six consecutive plate appearances, and over the two games combined, went 6-for-10 with two homers and six RBI...He now leads the Comets with 15 multi-RBI games this season...Over his last six games, Outman is 10-for-24 (.417) and has scored at least one run in seven straight games, scoring nine total runs during the stretch...He has homered in back-to-back games with OKC for the second time this season and has homered in five of his last 11 games...Among PCL leaders this season, Outman ranks tied for third with 17 home runs, 57 RBI and 35 extra-base hits, while ranking tied for fourth with 139 total bases.

Rolling with Ruiz: Esteury Ruiz picked up a second consecutive three-hit game and multi-RBI game, going a game-high 3-for-5 with two RBI Tuesday. Over his last two contests, Ruiz is 6-for-10 with five RBI. Going back further, Ruiz has recorded multi-hit outings in four of his last six games (10-for-28) and has nine multi-hit outings in his last 16 games...Ruiz paces the PCL with 35 stolen bases, including 34 with OKC. Only two previous players during OKC's Dodgers affiliation (since 2015) have recorded 30 or more steals in a season: Drew Avans (twice; 40 in 2022 and 35 in 2024) and Darnell Sweeney (32 in 2015). OKC's Bricktown-era season record for stolen bases is 56 by Freddy Guzman in 2007.

Dinger Details: The Comets hit four home runs Tuesday and have now hit eight homers over the last three games. They also have hit at least one home run in 10 of the last 11 games, totaling 23 homers in that span, and including a season-best stretch of seven straight games with a homer. The Comets have gone deep at least twice in six of the last eight games (18 HR) and in eight of the last 11 games. Their 23 homers since June 12 are tied for third-most among all teams in the Minors...OKC leads the PCL with 102 home runs this season and ranks fourth overall in the Minors in homers...Ryan Ward is tied for the PCL lead with 18 homers, while James Outman is tied for third in the league with 17 dingers.

Up and Down on the Mound: The Comets held the River Cats to two runs last night, marking the third time in the last six games OKC held an opponent to three runs or less. However, in the other three games during that same stretch, OKC allowed a combined 27 runs, including at least six runs per game...Yesterday Matt Sauer became the first Comets starting pitcher to complete 6.0 innings since Bobby Miller on May 18 at Round Rock...Across the last 31 games (since May 20), the Comets own a 6.67 ERA - second-highest in the full-season Minors - while allowing the second-most hits (326 H/10.5 HPG) and third-most runs overall (211 R/6.8 RPG). Opponents have batted .291 overall, including .320 (105x328) with runners in scoring position.

Source Kode: On Tuesday, Kody Hoese homered for the fourth time this season and third time in his last seven games. Hoese extended his current hitting streak to eight games, going 15-for-34 (.441) with four extra-base hits and six RBI. He has also scored a run in eight straight games - one game shy of the Comets' longest stretch of consecutive games with a run (Steward Berroa, 9 G; May 15-27)...He is 20-for-48 (.417) over his last 12 games since returning from the Injured List, with three homers and three doubles.

Around the Horn: The Comets are 16-5 in day games so far this season with wins in six straight...Chuckie Robinson went 2-for-4 and hit a two-run homer Tuesday, giving him two home runs in his last two starts...Hunter Feduccia hit his fifth homer of the season Tuesday and paces the Comets with 23 hits in June.







