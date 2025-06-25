Bees 11-Game Home Run Streak Continues Despite Loss in Reno

June 25, 2025 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







RENO, NEV. - The Salt Lake Bees came up with just two runs on six hits in Wednesday afternoon's game against the Reno Aces falling by a score of 6-2 suffering the 15th straight loss on the road.

Reno Aces 6, Salt Lake Bees 2

WP: Yilber Díaz (1 - 3)

LP: Jake Eder (2 - 5)

SV: John Curtiss (2)

Game Summary

Reno picked up right where they left off Tuesday night, striking early with two runs in the first. Jorge Barrosa opened the game with a leadoff double--extending his hitting streak to 18 consecutive games--before Tristin English dropped a shallow fly into right field to bring him home. Andy Weber added to the early lead with a two-out RBI single, giving the Aces a quick 2-0 advantage.

Carter Kieboom got the Bees on the board in the fourth with his eighth home run of the year and second in the last three games, marking the sixth Bees long ball in 13 innings through the series.

The Bees tied things up without recording a hit in the sixth. J.D. Davis drew a leadoff walk and stole second to get into scoring position after back-to-back strikeouts. With two outs, Tucker Flint reached on a missed catch error charged to pitcher Yilber Díaz covering at first, allowing Davis to score the go-ahead run.

After allowing an early run, Jake Eder settled in and found his rhythm, retiring 13 consecutive batters and facing the minimum over four straight innings. In the sixth, Eder surrendered a pair of singles but came within one out of a quality start before A.J. Vukovich broke the tie with a two-run single to left, giving Reno a 4-2 lead.

Reno added insurance with single runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. Jack Dashwood saw his six-game scoreless streak come to an end on a sacrifice fly from Jorge Barrosa, while Carson Fulmer allowed his first run as a Bee--after 6.2 scoreless innings--on a two-out RBI groundout in the eighth helping the Aces closed out a 6-2 win on Wednesday afternoon.

Game Notes

Salt Lake dropped its second straight game to open the series in Reno, managing just two runs on six hits in the 6-2 loss. The Bees fell to 29-47 overall and are now 1-30 when scoring three runs or fewer.

The loss also marked Salt Lake's 15th consecutive road defeat, with the last road win coming back on May 17 in Sacramento. During the skid, opponents are hitting .358 against Bees pitching, which holds a 10.07 ERA and has allowed five or more runs in all but one of those contests. Offensively, Salt Lake is batting .229 over that stretch and has been held to three runs or fewer in eight of the 15 games.

Salt Lake continued its home run surge with a long ball in its 11th consecutive game, setting a new season-high streak and coming within one game of tying the league's best mark--set earlier by Reno. The Bees have now hit 36 home runs in the month of June, tied with Charlotte for the Triple-A lead and pacing the Pacific Coast League, two ahead of second-place Oklahoma City (34).

Despite taking the loss, Jake Eder turned in a solid outing on the mound, settling in after allowing two early runs in the first inning. The lefty cruised through the middle frames, retiring 13 straight batters and facing the minimum over four consecutive innings. Eder came just one out shy of a quality start, working six full innings for the fourth straight outing. He allowed seven hits and four runs--three of which came with two outs--while striking out six for the second consecutive start. It also marked his fourth walk-free appearance of the season.

Yolmer Sánchez stayed hot at the plate, collecting his fifth multi-hit game in his last seven contests and extending his on-base streak to 12 straight games. During that stretch, Sánchez is batting .326 (14-for-43) with six runs scored and five RBIs, while three of his four home runs this season have come in the month of June.

Niko Kavadas went 1-for-4 to extend his hitting streak to four games and reach base for the 15th straight contest. The slugging first baseman has now reached in 44 of his last 47 games. Although his six-game walk streak ended on Wednesday, Kavadas remains among the league leaders in walks with 53--ranking third in Triple-A behind Oklahoma City's Alex Freeland (56) and Sugar Land's Zack Short (55).

Carter Kieboom delivered the team's lone RBI on Wednesday, going 1-for-4 with a solo home run in the fourth inning. After a homer drought since May 8, Kieboom has now hit two home runs in his last three games, raising his season total to eight--his highest single-season tally in Triple-A since 2019.

Korey Holland picked up two hits in his first game back with Salt Lake since June 6. Holland has hit in three straight games with four multi-hit performances over his last seven games while adding his fifth double of the year on Wednesday afternoon.

Up Next

Salt Lake and Reno will face off in Game 3 on Thursday night at Greater Nevada Field, with Victor Mederos starting for the Bees opposite Cesar Gomez. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. MST.







Pacific Coast League Stories from June 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.